Instead of a home game versus Ukraine to open the qualifying campaign, Ireland will now travel to Yerevan for a June 4 fixture before hosting Ukraine in Dublin on Wednesday, June 8, and Scotland on Saturday, June 11.
Ireland to face Armenia instead of Ukraine in Nations League opener

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said: “The FAI and European football stand with the people of Ukraine and we look forward to welcoming them to Dublin on June 8.” 

Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 15:35
John Fallon

Ireland will now face Armenia away on June 4 in their opening Uefa Nations League game following agreement reached with Uefa and Fifa.

The original schedule, which had Ireland due to host Ukraine on that day, was thrown into disarray following Russia’s invasion .

The World Cup play-off between Scotland and Ukraine will now be played on June 1, with the winners set to play Wales on June 5 for a place at the finals in November.

The summer games will conclude with an away fixture against Ukraine on Tuesday, June 14, at a venue to be decided in consultation with the Ukrainian FA and Uefa.

Both matches in September have been put back 24 hours with Ireland's away match in Scotland now taking place on Saturday, September 24, as Scotland will host Ukraine in the Nations League on September 21.

The Nations League group campaign concludes for Ireland with the Aviva Stadium clash against Armenia on Tuesday, September 27. Kick-off times for all games will be confirmed at a later date.

“We held very productive and amicable talks with Uefa, Fifa and our fellow associations this week and we are delighted to accommodate our colleagues in Ukraine with this rescheduling,” said FAI CEO Jonathan Hill. “The FAI and European football stand with the people of Ukraine and we look forward to welcoming them to Dublin on June 8.” 

REVISED REPUBLIC OF IRELAND UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES: June 4: Armenia v Republic of Ireland; June 8: Republic of Ireland v Ukraine; June 11: Republic of Ireland v Scotland; June 14: Ukraine v Republic of Ireland; September 24: Scotland v Republic of Ireland; September 27: Republic of Ireland v Armenia

