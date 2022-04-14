Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon dies aged 55

Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon has died, the country's football federation has announced.

The 55-year-old ex-Real Madrid midfielder was hospitalised on Monday following a car accident and died on Wednesday.

"The Colombian Football Federation deeply regrets the death of Freddy Eusebio Rincon Valencia, and sends a message of support and encouragement to his family, friends and relatives at this difficult time," a statement on the CFF website read.

"This constitutes a great loss for his family and friends, and it is also an unfortunate departure for our sport, where we will miss him and remember him with great affection, appreciation, respect and admiration.

"We send strength, support and our condolences to his family, hoping they can bear this sad and painful loss."

Rincon moved to Europe after impressing with Brazilian side Palmeiras early in his career.

He played for Napoli before landing a move to Real Madrid, becoming the first Colombian to sign for the Spanish giants.

Two years later, Rincon returned to Palmeiras on loan and then joined Corinthians, helping them to the World Club Cup title in 2000.

He was capped 84 times for Colombia, scoring 17 goals and playing at World Cups in 1990, 1994 and 1998.