Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon dies aged 55

The ex-Real Madrid midfielder was hospitalised on Monday following a car accident and died on Wednesday
Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon dies aged 55

26 Jun 1998: Graeme Le Saux of England challenges Freddy Rincon of Colombia during the World Cup group G game at the Stade Felix Bollaert in Lens, France. England won 2-0 to qualify for the knockout phase. Shaun Botterill /Allsport

Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 10:32
PA Sport Staff

Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon has died, the country's football federation has announced.

The 55-year-old ex-Real Madrid midfielder was hospitalised on Monday following a car accident and died on Wednesday.

"The Colombian Football Federation deeply regrets the death of Freddy Eusebio Rincon Valencia, and sends a message of support and encouragement to his family, friends and relatives at this difficult time," a statement on the CFF website read.

"This constitutes a great loss for his family and friends, and it is also an unfortunate departure for our sport, where we will miss him and remember him with great affection, appreciation, respect and admiration.

"We send strength, support and our condolences to his family, hoping they can bear this sad and painful loss."

Rincon moved to Europe after impressing with Brazilian side Palmeiras early in his career.

He played for Napoli before landing a move to Real Madrid, becoming the first Colombian to sign for the Spanish giants.

Two years later, Rincon returned to Palmeiras on loan and then joined Corinthians, helping them to the World Club Cup title in 2000.

He was capped 84 times for Colombia, scoring 17 goals and playing at World Cups in 1990, 1994 and 1998.

More in this section

Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Arsenal v Bolton Wanderers - Emirates Stadium Arsenal investigating after two fans were ejected for homophobic abuse
Atletico Madrid v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium Injuries leave treble-chasing Man City ‘in big trouble’ – Pep Guardiola
Sweden v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier After an arduous climb, Mustaki savours view from new heights
Rincon
<p>Tempers flared in the closing stages of the match (Nick Potts/PA)</p>

Atletico Madrid could face UEFA action after ugly scenes in Manchester City game

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up