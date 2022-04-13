West Ham fear Kurt Zouma could be out for rest of season with ankle injury

Zouma has not travelled to France for Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon and is unlikely to make a swift return
West Ham fear Kurt Zouma could be out for rest of season with ankle injury

West Ham United's Kurt Zouma goes down with an injury during the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London. Steve Paston/PA Wire.

Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 16:01
Jacob Steinberg

West Ham’s European hopes have suffered a blow after scans revealed that Kurt Zouma’s ankle injury could rule out the defender for the rest of the season.

Zouma has not travelled to France for Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon and is unlikely to make a swift return. The commanding centre-back was forced off during the first half of West Ham’s 2-0 defeat by Brentford last Sunday and tests have indicated that the France international is facing at least a month on the sidelines.

West Ham, who drew 1-1 with Lyon in last Thursday’s first leg, will continue to assess the injury and are holding on to hope that the initial prognosis is overly pessimistic. Zouma has been a key player since his £29.8m move from Chelsea last summer and David Moyes will be desperate to have him back for the run-in, especially as Angelo Ogbonna is out for the season with a knee injury.

The prospect of being without his favoured centre-back pairing against Lyon will be a major worry for Moyes. Craig Dawson has not let anyone down since coming in for Ogbonna but there are concerns over Issa Diop’s form. Diop struggled after replacing Zouma in the 29th minute against Brentford and was at fault when Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring.

The worry for West Ham, who are sixth in the Premier League and still in with a chance of qualifying for the Champions League, is that they were leaky when Ogbonna and Zouma were out at the same time earlier this season. Dawson and Diop were an unconvincing partnership in central defence.

Another complication for Moyes is that West Ham will also be without Aaron Cresswell against Lyon after the influential left-back was controversially sent off during the first leg. Cresswell gives the team balance on the left and his set pieces are a dangerous attacking weapon. Ben Johnson is in line to fill in for the 32-year-old.

Moyes could tweak his system to counter Lyon’s threats. A back three is a possibility and there is a chance that Declan Rice could drop back from midfield to bolster West Ham’s defence.

Lyon, 10th in Ligue 1, have injury worries over their goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and their key midfielders Tanguy Ndombele and Houssem Aouar. Ndombele, on loan from Spurs, scored Lyon’s equaliser in the first leg.

Guardian

More in this section

Northern Ireland v England - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier Kenny Shiels apologises for saying 'women are more emotional than men'
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Villa Park Antonio Conte set to be in Tottenham dugout despite positive Covid test
Sweden v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier 'We are Irish. We are going to fight' - Megan Connolly's defensive shift typifies Gothenburg resistance
<p>Spectators support their team during a friendly charity soccer match between Legia Warszawa and Dynamo Kyiv at the Polish Army Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Ukrainian soccer club Dynamo Kyiv will play a series of charity games on a government-backed "Global Tour for Peace" that will raise money for the country's military in the war against Russia. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)</p>

‘I cry every day’: in the stands with Ukrainians as Dynamo Kyiv play again

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up