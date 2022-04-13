'We are Irish. We are going to fight' - Megan Connolly's defensive shift typifies Gothenburg resistance

Megan Connolly was happy to show her versatile side by slotting into defence for Ireland’s memorable 1-1 draw in Sweden on Tuesday night.

The unexpected point against Europe’s highest-ranking side adds additional impetus to Ireland’s run towards sealing second place in the group, the reward for which is participation in the World Cup playoffs later this year.

The points dropped by group heavyweights Sweden in Gothenburg were their first in a home qualifier for 12 years.

Cork native Connolly, conventionally a midfielder, was called upon to fill the defensive vacancy created by injury-enforced absences. Alongside the twin peaks of Louise Quinn and Niamh Fahey, she was the third element of Vera Pauw’s baseline.

That the 25-year-old was a right-footer operating on the left was barely noticeable as Ireland kept the Swedes at bay until 11 minutes from full-time when Real Madrid striker Kosovar Asllani cancelled out Katie McCabe’s opener on the stroke of half-time.

“I just wanted to put in a shift where it was needed, and was just happy to help the team,” said the Brighton and Hove Albion player, a product of Corinthians in Cork.

“I had played there before under Colin Bell. Louise at the heart of the defence, she sets the line, sets the tone and starts the communication.

“Niamh Fahey talks and has us encouraging each other.

“We knew from watching clips that Sweden were going to overload on the wings and put players on top of us in the backline. Midfield was so key for us, shifting across, closing the spaces so they don’t get through and I thought Denise O’Sullivan and Ruesha Littlejohn were brilliant at doing that.”

Megan Connolly of Republic of Ireland crosses the ball in the lead up to Republic of Ireland's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying match between Sweden and Republic of Ireland at Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Connolly wasn’t confined to defensive duties. It was her quick thinking that alerted McCabe to the space afforded to take a short free-kick that led to the opener. A brief whisper between the pair, who emerged through the Ireland underage ranks together, unhinged the usually solid Swedes.

“It wasn’t rehearsed but we have seen from footage of Sweden that they leave that space open sometimes,” she explained.

“We just tried it. I got the cross in and Dee (O'Sullivan) kept the ball alive by finding Katie. Any shot on goal can take a deflection and we’ll take it.”

Next up should be a routine win away to minnows Georgia in June before the concluding qualifiers against Finland at home and away to Slovakia during the first of September.

Beating Finland away and drawing with the Swedes on the road – the two nations seeded above them – entitles Ireland to believe they can realise their target of runners-up.

“Nobody on the outside expected us to get a result against Sweden but on the inside we back ourselves for everything,” Connolly added.

“We are Irish. We are going to fight to the very end. We leave everything on the pitch so we can accept the result.”