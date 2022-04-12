Benzema has the final say as Real survive a Bernabeu epic 

REAL MADRID 2 CHELSEA 3 (Agg 5-4)

THE "fantastic script” Thomas Tuchel hoped might be written had an agonising final twist. Trailing by two goals from the first meeting Chelsea came within ten minutes of an extraordinary second leg turnaround, before their hopes of advancing into the Champions League semi-final were first stalled when Rodrygo forced an exhilarating tie into extra-time and then brought to a juddering halt by Karim Benzema who ensured it was Real Madrid who would progress.

It was a thrilling, see-sawing contest. Level on aggregate early in the second half after goals from Mason Mount and Antonio Rudiger, Chelsea were denied a third by a close VAR call before Timo Werner put them in control of the tie in the 75th minute. Ultimately, though, Tuchel’s side fell short although they deserved so much more for the determined, purposeful way they set about their task. Victory on the night simply wasn’t enough and their defence of the trophy they won last season came to an end.

Tuchel had made no attempt to diminish the scale of the challenge confronting his side, acknowledging the odds were heavily stacked in Real’s favour following the first meeting at Stamford Bridge when the Blues head coach was outmanoeuvred by Carlo Ancelotti.

This time, Chelsea offered a very different proposition. Tuchel signalled his intention immediately before kick-off when he described his intention to press higher up the pitch emphasising the role Timo Werner’s pace and work ethic could play in executing the plan. There was certainly a focus to Chelsea’s early efforts with Werner immediately showing why he had been selected with a number of positive early runs that unsettled the home defence and almost created an early opening when he worked his way into the Real penalty area.

Ancelotti’s side’s initial response briefly halted the Blues’s flow and there were moments when the visitors backline was exposed, particularly when Vinicius Junior found space on the left. It didn’t last, however, with Chelsea demonstrating a clear sense of purpose to their play that was particularly evident when they scored the 15th minute goal that brought them right back into the tie.

The visitors had served notice of their threat when Kai Havertz and Werner had combined to force a corner that led to a good headed chance for Rudiger. The home side failed to heed the warning and they were undone once again when Chelsea capped an extended passing move with an incisive one-touch move through the inside left channel that created the opening for Mount.

Mateo Kovacic’s forcefully struck forward pass was helped into the England international’s path via Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Werner and when Mount found space inside the area, he placed an excellent shot beyond Thibaut Courtois.

It was exactly the start Tuchel’s side wanted and they continued to press and unsettle Real throughout a first half in which they grew increasingly assured. It was the Chelsea who controlled the tempo of the game with the home side appearing increasingly stretched as the first half progressed and they reached half-time having failed to register an effort on target.

The interval gave Ancelotti the chance to revive his faltering side but Chelsea simply carried on where they had left off, immediately making headway down the right. Havertz almost found Werner after reaching the byline and Mount narrowly missed out after an error by Courtois.

Chelsea didn’t have to wait long before they levelled the aggregate scores, though. Reece James shot was deflected wide and Rudiger rose superbly to head home from Mount’s corner and stun Ancelotti’s side.

Shocked, Real were finally roused and created a succession of good chances that might have allowed them to restore their advantage in the tie. But Chelsea retained their poise and thought they had added a third when Marcos Alonso fired home after more determined pressing had overturned possession in the Real half, only for VAR to spot the ball had bounced up and brushed against the left-back’s hand.

It was an agonising moment for Tuchel’s side who were then fortunate to escape when Benzema headed against the bar. But the disappointment was short-lived as Werner showed the kind of composure that has been lacking too often in his Chelsea career to cut inside two defenders and find a way past Courtois after collecting Kovacic’s 75th minute through ball.

Chelsea were ahead in the tie for the first time. Their joy, however, lasted just five minutes. Luka Modric produced an outstanding cross with the outside of his right foot that fell into the path of Rodrigo who volleyed past Mendy to restore parity over the two legs.

Tuchel’s side belief didn’t falter, but they were undone in the sixth minute of extra-time when Benzema headed home from Vinicius’s cross. And on this occasion, there was no way back.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois 6; Carvajal 6, Nacho 5 (Lucas 88, 6), Alaba 6, Mendy 5 (78, 6); Kroos 6 (Camavinga 73, 6), Casemiro 6 (Rodrygo 78, 7), Modric 7; Valverde 5, Benzema 6, Vinicius Junior 6 (Ceballos 115, 6).

Subs not used: Asensio, Lunin, Jovic, Bale, Mariano, Fuidias, Marin.

Chelsea (4-3-3): Mendy 6; James 9, Thiago Silva 8, Rudiger 8, Alonso 7; Loftus-Cheek 8 (Jorginho 105, 6), Kante 7 (Ziyech 99, 6), Kovacic 8 (Saul 105, 6); Mount 9, Havertz 8, Werner 9 (Pulisic 83, 6).

Subs not used: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Vale.

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland)