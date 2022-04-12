Scandinavian pact still concerns Pauw but Swedes promise to power on

Sweden boss Peter Gerhardsson has vowed not to go easy on Ireland’s rivals for the playoff spot Finland despite having nothing to play for.

Vera Pauw was fuming at the Nordic neighbours for trying to delay their meetings until the final games during the fixtures meeting.

The Ireland manager’s objections meant only one of the meetings was reserved until the final window and her concerns have come to pass as Sweden wrapped up World Cup qualification early.

That Ireland snared a point off the supreme Swedes hardens their grip on second spot and they can bury the Finnish challenge by completing the double over them in Dublin on September 1.

Were that scenario not to materialise, Ireland may have to better Finland’s result against Sweden in their final qualifier, away to improving Slovakia on September 6, to copper-fasten the playoff spot.

Asked will Finland have an easier task than Ireland against a Sweden side already qualified, Pauw pleaded for fairness.

“Usually, it’s easier but I hope Sweden do their sporting duty,” she said. “Sweden will be proud enough not to want give any more points away.” Gerhardsson echoed with that view, especially given the derby element: “Sweden against Finland is like Ireland versus England,” he asserted. “We will want to win it.”

After two difficult matches against the Irish, the Swedish chief feels Ireland are getting closer to ending their major tournament famine.

“Ireland have four extremely good players and and the others doing a good job,” was his observation. “Whether they have the depth is another issue. It took us time from when I started managing this Sweden team in 2017 to reach our level.”

Katie McCabe is fully aware of Ireland’s task in rising to belong in exalted company. She’s done so for Arsenal but, even though her 14th international goal put Ireland on the brink of their best ever result, gaining the status of second seeds in a qualifying group will require consistency of results.

“We’re trying to close that gap,” stressed the exhausted captain. “That’s difficult when Sweden has world-class players in every position but we’re getting there, working hard behind the scenes. Today result was important for that purpose.”

But might the trip to Gothenburg yielded an even dizzier outcome?

“Ten more minutes and we could have got the three points,” she reflected about the late Swedish leveller.

“Unfortunately, I gave away the ball for their goal but Sweden were relentless. They deserved the draw because they were at us for 90 minutes plus. Our target was not to lose a game and to get a point away against the second-best team in the world. I’ll take that.”