Sweden v Ireland: Signs that Ireland have grown as a team is tonight's priority 

Sweden were responsible for hurtling the Ireland women’s team in a three-year hiatus 30 years ago but such is the turnabout since that the current crop won’t engage in damage limitation.

That 10-0 loss remains the record defeat for an Ireland team, forcing the FAI to pause and rethink the viability of their international side.

Although the ultimate objective of reaching a major tournament remains unaccomplished, this campaign has at least Ireland on course for a first runners-up finish in the mainstream group.

There were times in the interim when the public spin of progress was mothballed by the realities of shambolic shenanigans in the background.

It’s little wonder the team paddling in quicksand when domestic players had to report for international duty without being recompensed for lost wages from their day jobs.

That grim state of affairs was only tackled properly when the players went public in 2017 with their grievances.

Katie McCabe was among the emerging bunch behind captain Emma Byrne during that momentous strike action but remembers how seminal it was in framing an Ireland team that will face Europe’s finest tonight without fear.

"There’s no chaos behind the scenes, or anything like that where maybe there was a few years ago,” said the current captain.

We have great support from the FAI and it is just up to us to fully focus on what we have to do on the pitch.

“It starts tomorrow night and goes right through to September when the campaign ends.

"If we give everything we can, leave it all out on the pitch and not leave anything anywhere.

"I came into the team in 2015 at a real pivotal time, playing alongside some great leaders like Emma Byrne.

"The last few years we have had some big moments but where we are now, I think it is a real credit to all the players who fought for everything really for women's football in Ireland.

“Our current generation need to keep fighting to keep progress the game at international level but also for our league at home.”

Tonight’s outcome won’t define Ireland’s stated aim at the outset of sealing second. Sweden were always a shoo-in for top spot such is the disparity among levels in the women’s international game.

That Ireland beat Finland, a team joining Sweden at the summer Euros that Ireland will be watching from afar with envy, is the game-changer.

Slovakia holding the Finnish to a draw on Friday was another fillip, for it afforded Ireland additional margin of error in consolidating that runners-up berth. Conceivably, once Pauw’s side swat aside cannon fodder Georgia in June’s rescheduled game, they could afford a 1-0 defeat to Finland at home on September and go to Slovakia in the last game requiring victory to achieve their mission.

Manager Vera Pauw during a Republic of Ireland Women training session at Gamla Ullevi. Picture Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tonight’s game is more of a dry run for those meaningful concluding qualifiers in the autumn. Pauw has promised that her team won’t collapse in the face of the Swedish juggernaut and that will be an important characteristic if they’re to countenance the thought of being tested against opposition of similar calibre at major tournaments.

If Northern Ireland can do it, there’s no reason why their neighbours aren’t capable of replication.

"If we give everything we can, leave it all out on the pitch and not leave anything anywhere," was how Pauw defined success in the build-up.

The coach’s contribution – through her selection and tactical approach – will also be crucial. Her dilemmas start in the goalkeeping position.

Pauw opted against backing Courtney Brosnan’s claims to maintain her record of playing all the qualifiers, amid competition from Megan Walsh.

Unlike Brosnan at Everton, new English recruit Walsh is playing regularly for Brighton and Hove Albion, as is Reading’s Grace Moloney.

"Megan did fantastically well in last month’s friendly tournament Spain,” Pauw said when asked if Brosnan’s No 1 status remained intact.

“She will grow into the starting line-up position."

Signs that Ireland have grown as a team is the priority in tonight’s mismatch.

Probable teams - Sweden: H Lindahl; H Glas, M Eriksson, A Ilstedt, L Sembrant; C Seger, F Angeldahl, F Rolfö, S Jakobsson; K Asllani, S Blackstenius.

Ireland: M Walsh; J Finn, N Fahey, L Quinn, M Connolly: R Littlejohn, D O’Sullivan; Lucy Quinn, A Barrett, K McCabe; H Payne.

Referee: Iuliana Demetrescu (ROU)