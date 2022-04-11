Pauw: Victory over Sweden would be 'magic' 

Vera Pauw admits that shocking World Cup bound Sweden tomorrow would deliver a “magic” moment for Ireland women’s football.

The slick Swedes are fully expecting to seal their place in Australia and New Zealand by securing a seventh straight qualification win.

They won’t be settling for the point they require to get the job done in Gothenburg but should Ireland hold them, it would all but confirm their place in the November play-offs.

Pauw is experienced enough to realise how tall an order that is against the side second only to world champions USA in the Fifa rankings. A sell-out at the Gamla Ullevi stadium is anticipated.

“Sweden were Olympic finalists in the summer and arguably the best team in the world,” reasoned the Dutchwoman.

“We are ranked 30 in the world so know what we’ll face. We know they are a fantastic team, especially with all the players back in the squad. They are at full strength so if you get a result here, of course, that would be magic.”

Captain Katie McCabe would gladly take a point. She said: “We don’t go out playing these games to lose. You want to come over here and do our best and I’d be gutted if we lost. We know that in qualifying campaigns we need to get big results. For us, it’s a massive game and we also know what we’re capable of.”

Sweden, too, are well aware of their status, going by the jersey they’ve launched for their tilt at winning the Euros in July.

Containing a sarcastic reference to their invincibility, the bullishness seemed to annoy McCabe more than Pauw.

“I've seen on the jersey ‘how to stop them’ which is an interesting release from them,” noted McCabe, wryly.

“They are in a good place, on the brink of qualification for the World Cup and have the Euros during the summer. It is a confident move I would say - but that’s all I’ve got to say.”

Pauw’s take was different, stating they’ll use their own means to try to topple the group’s top seeds.. “I’ve seen it on social media and let’s not forget that Sweden is a powerhouse of women’s football. They have always been at the top and, if you perform, you are entitled to do those nice things. It would be strange for us to do it. We have our own analyst, Andy Holt, for these things.”

Pauw declined to confirm that Courtney Brosnan would maintain her run of playing all the qualifiers, amid competition from Megan Walsh. Unlike Brosnan at Everton, new recruit from England, Walsh is playing regularly for Brighton and Hove Albion, as is Reading’s Grace Moloney.

"Megan did fantastically well in last month’s friendly tournament in Spain,” Pauw said when asked if Brosnan’s No 1 standing remained intact. “She will grow into the starting line-up position."