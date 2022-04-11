Eriksson relishing another battle with Katie McCabe

Sweden star Magdalena Eriksson is relishing her latest duel with Ireland captain Katie McCabe in Tuesday’ World Cup qualifier.

The pair are battling it out at club level, with Eriksson’s Chelsea leading McCabe’s Arsenal by a point in the Women’s Super League with four games remaining. They also meet on Sunday for a place in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Firstly, international matters occupy their focus. The Swedes – who came within a penalty shoot-out of Olympic gold last summer – require just a point at the Gamla Ullevi stadium in Gothenburg in their penultimate qualifier to seal a place at next year’s World Cup.

Ireland’s have come to spoil the party. Players like McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan are capable of silencing an expectant home crowd and the Swedes cannot afford to be complacent.

“I like playing against Katie McCabe,” said Eriksson. “You can tell she is really a competitive person who likes to play and win these kind of games. She is a massive player, as proven for Arsenal and Ireland, and I look forward to playing against her.” Manager Peter Gerhardsson wasn’t buying the theory that their specially designed jersey for this summer’s Euros, which includes a note on ‘how to beat Sweden’, amounts to arrogance. He insists humility is a hallmark of the squad.

“These players are pretty easy to coach because they have ambition,” he said in his pre-match press conference. It doesn't matter what team we play, even against Georgia on Thursday, the preparation was exactly the same.”

They will also put into practice what they leant from playing Ireland last October. Just an own-goal from Louise Quinn separated the side that night.

“Ireland have been taking steps in and they were very well-organised,” added. “Every team needs a couple of key players and Ireland have a few match-winners. So now we know from playing them previously. It is very important for us to have that knowledge ahead of tomorrow.”

Ireland will train at the match stadium this evening.