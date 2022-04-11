Ireland blow as Tottenham's Matt Doherty suffers season-ending knee injury

Tottenham full-back Matt Doherty is set to miss the rest of the season, including the Republic of Ireland's Nations League games in June, after picking up a serious knee injury in Spurs' 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Reports say the injury is a ruptured medial collateral ligament in his knee - sustained following a robust challenge from Villa's Matty Cash.

Doherty attempted to play on after the tackle but soon had to be taken off, before later leaving Villa Park in a knee brace.

It is unknown whether the wing-back will undergo surgery on his knee.

The news will come as a major blow to Conte and his Spurs team, who consolidated fourth spot at the weekend with the win over Villa after Arsenal dropped points in their defeat by Brighton at the Emirates.

Conte has relied on Doherty to fill in at both right wing-back and left wing-back and he looked to have finally found some form after initially struggling since joining the club in 2020.

Should he miss the rest of the season, Doherty misses out on Ireland's June internationals against Armenia on June 7 and Scotland four days later.

Ireland were also due to play Ukraine on June 4 and 14th.