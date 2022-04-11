Football rumours: RB Leipzig rival Man United for Erik Ten Hag

Meanwhile, United midfielder Jesse Lingard remains in high demand when his contract expires in the summer.
Erik Ten Hag is tipped to become the new manager of Manchester United (Tess Derry/PA)
Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 07:09
PA Sport

What the papers say

Manchester United’s chances of securing Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag might be blocked by the efforts of RB Leipzig, according to the Daily Telegraph. The German club are reportedly looking to take advantage of any delays in negotiations at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, United midfielder Jesse Lingard remains in high demand when his contract expires in the summer. The Daily Mirror reports Roma, AC Milan and Juventus have joined West Ham and Newcastle in the hunt for the 29-year-old.

Manchester United have joined Arsenal in the race for Darwin Nunez (Marco Lacobucci/PA)

United have joined Arsenal in the race for Darwin Nunez, with the same paper reporting both teams sent scouts to watch Benfica’s 22-year-old striker over the weekend.

Paris St Germain have opened talks to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, according to The Sun. The 28-year-old only joined the Blues a year ago and cost them £98 million.

Social media round-up

Levi Colwill: Fabrizio Romano reports that a number of Premier League and European clubs will make a summer move for the 19-year-old Chelsea defender.

Levi Colwill, currently on loan at HUddersfield, is attracting interest (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Marco Asensio: Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo reports the 26-year-old Real Madrid forward could leave the club for Tottenham in the summer.

