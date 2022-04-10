Werner begins his and Chelsea's healing process

IF any one player illustrated the surge in confidence within Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side as they clinically unpicked Southampton and put distance between themselves and a painful week, it was Timo Werner.

Werner’s frustrations in front of goal have seen the forward drift into a fringe role within Tuchel’s squad. The head coach, though, identified the trip to St Mary’s as an ideal opportunity for the Germany international and Werner took full advantage.

As Tuchel anticipated, Southampton’s high line gave Werner the opportunity to use his pace and, playing in his favoured position coming in off the left, the forward responded by scoring twice, his first Premier League goals since early October, while also hitting the woodwork three times.

And the relief and growing belief triggered by Werner’s goals mirrored that felt by the rest of Tuchel’s side after they appeared in danger of losing their way following heavy home defeats to Brentford and Real Madrid.

It has been a long wait for Werner to offer signs of anything like his best form and while Tuchel praised his player’s display at St Mary’s Stadium, he provided a reminder of the work the forward, who may well drop back to the bench in tomorrow’s Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Bernabeu Stadium, still needs to do.

“He looked confident today, he took the chance that he got,” said the head coach. “There were a lot of things made for him and his style of play and it suited him very well. He took the chance and he made his point. He could have scored more. These are the types of performances that strikers need and we need from the strikers. It is a give and take.”

Tuchel, though, made it clear this was one step in a much longer journey for the forward. Asked if he had spoken to Werner during his extended barren spell, Tuchel said: “Yes, but it would be a long talk from October and April. At some point there are no words. You have to help yourself. You sign up for Chelsea or a top club you have to live up to it and accept the pressure that comes with it. You have to help yourself in training and when you come on the pitch as a substitute. You have to be ready when the chance comes to be there and this is what he did.

“But he still needs to learn to adapt through moments like this because he used to play regularly and used to teams built for him and he played for a transition team before. He needs to adapt to the physicality still of the league and it is a process. The process is not finished but it was a big step in the right direction.”

Tuchel offered a similar dose of realism when assessing his side’s prospects of overturning a two-goal deficit in Madrid.

Anything less than victory at Southampton would have added to the sense that tomorrow’s game was little more than a formality. Instead, a comprehensive victory, secured through first-half goals from Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Werner and Kai Havertz, before Werner and Mount struck again after the break, means the Blues will start with a renewed sense of belief.

However, Tuchel pointed out that, for Werner and his team as a whole, a visit to face Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side was nothing like a dress rehearsal for the more demanding challenge ahead. The German had effectively written off his side’s chances of reaching the semi-finals following the first leg at Stamford Bridge and he again emphasised the scale of the task in hand.

“The question (asked after the first leg) was if it is still alive,” said Tuchel, when asked about his midweek response. “I said probably not. The task does not change. It is still a big task and like I said after Madrid, let’s have the response now and not only in Madrid.

“Let’s have the response today because it was already too much about goals conceded and lack of concentration and everything that came with these two defeats. Now we have the result and performance and this is good because I am sure that lifts everyone’s spirits, but the task is huge.

“Let’s be honest. We are always up for a competition, we are competitive, we will try to win the game and then see what is going on. Everything is possible in football, but let’s be realistic – it is still Bernabeu and there is still a crowd there and an opponent very different to today. But it is the best way to prepare.”

SOUTHAMPTON (4-4–2): Forster 7; Livramento 5 (Smallbone 73, 6), Bednarek 5, Salisu 5, Walker-Peters 6; Armstrong 6, Ward-Prowse 5, Romeu 5 (Valery 36, 6), Elyounoussi 5; Armstrong 5, (I Diallo 46, 6) C Adams 5.

Subs not used: Caballero, Stephens, Redmond, Perraud, Tella,, Walcott.

CHELSEA (3-4–3): Mendy 6; Christensen 7, Silva 7 (James 63, 6), Rudiger 7; Loftus-Cheek 7, Kante 7, Kovacic 7, Alonso 8; Havertz 7 (Pulisic 46, 6), Mount 9 (Ziyech 68, 6), Werner 8.

Subs not used: Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Chalobah, Niguez, Barkley, Sarr.

Referee: Kevin Friend 6