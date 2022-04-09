Derry City make it six from six with Finn Harps win

A first half Cameron McJannet goal paved the way for a City victory in the north-west derby in Ballybofey and a result that restores the Candystripes’ six point lead at the summit.
Will Patching of Derry City celebrates his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Finn Harps at Finn Park in Ballybofey,

Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 19:52
Terry Clifford

Airtricity League Premier Division

Finn Harps 1 

Derry City 2 

Catch us if you can - that’s the message from table-toppers Derry City as they completed the first series of games with a sixth win in a row.

City were never in any real danger of losing to their near neighbours and got their second goal through a Will Patching free on 87 minutes before Harps pulled one back with a Filip Mihaljevic penalty on 90 minutes.

Admittedly it set up a pulsating stoppage time finish as Harps got a late corner, but in truth City were good value for their success.

After a few chances at both ends, City took the lead in the 22nd minute with McJannet rising above the Harps defence to head home a Brandon Kavanagh corner.

Daniel Lafferty could have extended the Candystripes’ lead on 40 minutes when he met a Kavanagh corner at the back post but could only put the ball wide from close range.

The league leaders began the second half on a positive note with former Harps man Shane McEleney seeing a header flash across the face of goal and wide following a Kavanagh free.

Matty Smith then had a couple of shots saved as City continued to push.

Former City favourite Barry McNamee had a chance on 84 minutes for Harps but his well drilled shot was blocked in a crowded goalmouth.

Try as they did, Harps were unable to stop City’s march and Patching struck with his fifth goal of the season to make it 2-0 in the 87th minute. Webster picked up a yellow card for a foul on substitute James Akintunde and from the resulting free Patching did the business.

Substitute Filip Mahaljevic pulled one back for Harps with a penalty in the 90th minute after he was taken down by substitute Ciaran Coll but it was too little, too late for a Harps side that is still searching for a first win of the season.

FINN HARPS: McGinley; Boyle, Tourist, Webster, Slevin; Hery (Mihaljevic, 56), N’Zeyi, McNamee, Rainey; McWoods (Tinlin, 79 mins), Mahdy (Rudden 6, 67 mins)..

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, McEleney, Toal, McJannet; Dummigan, Kavanagh (Thomson 6, 76 mins), Patching, Lafferty (McLaughlin , 89); Smith (Coll, 89),, McGonigle.(Akintunde 6, 75 mins).

Referee: J. McLoughlin.

Ends.

