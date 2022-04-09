Derry City make it six from six with Finn Harps win

Airtricity League Premier Division

Finn Harps 1

Derry City 2

Catch us if you can - that’s the message from table-toppers Derry City as they completed the first series of games with a sixth win in a row.

A first half Cameron McJannet goal paved the way for a City victory in the north-west derby in Ballybofey and a result that restores the Candystripes’ six point lead at the summit.

City were never in any real danger of losing to their near neighbours and got their second goal through a Will Patching free on 87 minutes before Harps pulled one back with a Filip Mihaljevic penalty on 90 minutes.

Admittedly it set up a pulsating stoppage time finish as Harps got a late corner, but in truth City were good value for their success.

After a few chances at both ends, City took the lead in the 22nd minute with McJannet rising above the Harps defence to head home a Brandon Kavanagh corner.

Daniel Lafferty could have extended the Candystripes’ lead on 40 minutes when he met a Kavanagh corner at the back post but could only put the ball wide from close range.

The league leaders began the second half on a positive note with former Harps man Shane McEleney seeing a header flash across the face of goal and wide following a Kavanagh free.

Matty Smith then had a couple of shots saved as City continued to push.

Former City favourite Barry McNamee had a chance on 84 minutes for Harps but his well drilled shot was blocked in a crowded goalmouth.

Try as they did, Harps were unable to stop City’s march and Patching struck with his fifth goal of the season to make it 2-0 in the 87th minute. Webster picked up a yellow card for a foul on substitute James Akintunde and from the resulting free Patching did the business.

Substitute Filip Mahaljevic pulled one back for Harps with a penalty in the 90th minute after he was taken down by substitute Ciaran Coll but it was too little, too late for a Harps side that is still searching for a first win of the season.

FINN HARPS: McGinley; Boyle, Tourist, Webster, Slevin; Hery (Mihaljevic, 56), N’Zeyi, McNamee, Rainey; McWoods (Tinlin, 79 mins), Mahdy (Rudden 6, 67 mins)..

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, McEleney, Toal, McJannet; Dummigan, Kavanagh (Thomson 6, 76 mins), Patching, Lafferty (McLaughlin , 89); Smith (Coll, 89),, McGonigle.(Akintunde 6, 75 mins).

Referee: J. McLoughlin.

