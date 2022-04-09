Sensational Son edges Spurs closer to Champions League football

Premier League

Aston Villa 0

Tottenham Hotspur 4

Heung Min Son scored his first Premier League hat-trick of the season to lead the rout of hapless Villa as Tottenham consolidated their position in fourth place and favourites in the race for the final Champions League place.

Antonio Conte has really got his side firing now, and this win, their fourth in succession and seventh in nine games since victory at Manchester City in February. In that period Spurs have scored 28 goals, with Son scoring eight in the past eight. Dejan Kulusevski scored Tottenham's other goal, after Hugo Lloris had kept a clean sheet despite a strong spell from Steven Gerrard's side in the half-hour before half-time.

By the end Villa were well beaten and Spurs moved three points clear of Arsenal, who had lost earlier at home to Brighton. Although the Gunners have a game in hand, Tottenham's have a greater goal difference by a margin of 10, and are due to play their north London rivals at home on May 12. It may end up deciding which of these clubs makes the Champions League, but on recent evidence, Spurs must be favourites.

Tottenham made the perfect start when Son put them ahead inside 3 minutes. A hopeful ball into the Villa penalty area was headed by Tyrone Mings straight to Harry Kane, whose shot was blocked by Matty Cash. But the ball fell kindly to Son on the edge of the area and the Korean hit a first-time shot with his left-foot that hit the inside of one post and flew across the line and into the back of the net.

Spurs were well in control and playing some measured football before Matt Doherty was injured by a forceful challenge from John McGinn. The Irish wing-back was forced o limp off in the 20th minute.

As the half wore on, Villa took the initiative and could have had four goals by half-time but Lloris and some wasteful finishing.

The French keeper made marvellous saves to deny Cash twice, Jacob Ramsey, McGinn, Ollie Watkins and a Philippe Coutinho free-kick, all before half-time. Danny Ings was also guilty of missing three good chances from close range, and Watkins headed over from close range.

And five minutes after the break, the visitors doubled their lead when Kulusevski scored a marvellous goal. It started with a long clearance from Lloris that was aimed at the head of Kane, who flicked on to Kulusevski. The Swede had Mings between him and goal, but cleverly used him as a screen to distract Emiliano Martinez, drilling his left-footed shot between the defender's legs and inside the far post.

Spurs were now able to knock the ball about more comfortably, toying with Villa, who had the dilemma of trying to balance going for goal with not conceding more. The latter won over as Son scored again in the 66th minute to make it 3-0 with a goal straight from the training ground. Cristian Romero, a rock at the heart of Tottenham's defence, exchanged passes with Eric Dier before launching a pass towards Kane's head, just as Lloris had done five minutes earlier. Again the England captain used his head cleverly, directing the ball into the path of Son, who ran clear of the Villa defence before planting a left-footed shot past Martinez.

Steven Gerrard made two changes to try to stop the rot, replacing Coutinho and Ings, but within a minute Spurs made it 4-0 with another fine goal from Son. The Korean ran on to a forward pass wide on the right and shuttled the ball to Kulusevski before haring into the penalty area. The Swede made his way to the byline, turning Mings one way and another before cutting the ball back for Son to curl a first time shot into the far corner of goal for his hat-trick.

ASTON VILLA 4-3-2-1 Martinez 5; Cash 6, Konsa 5, Mings 4, Digne 6 (Young 80); McGinn 5, Luiz 5, Ramsey 6; Coutinho 6 (Buendia 70); Ings 4 (Bailey 70), Watkins 5

TOTTENHAM 3-4-3 Lloris 9; Romero 9, Dier 7, Davies 7; Emerson 7, Hjobjerg 8, Bentancur 8, Doherty 6 (Reguilon 20); Kulusevski 8 (Bergwijn 84), Kane 8, Son 9.