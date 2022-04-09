Stephen Walsh’s perseverance pays off with late equaliser for Galway

Airtricity League First Division

Galway United 1

Wexford FC 1

Stephen Walsh’s splendid 88th minute strike ensured Galway United and Wexford FC shared the points in Saturday's SSE Airtricity League First Division tie at Eamonn Deacy Park.

John Caulfield’s team trailed in the closing stages, but Walsh responded late on as United claimed a point.

In the 18th minute Wexford pounced to take the lead when Aaron Dobbs’ provided a neat finish for Ian Ryan’s charges.

Galway United came close to restoring parity in the 22nd minute when captain Conor McCormack’s right footed attempt struck the woodwork. Walsh then forced a decent save from Alex Moody following a Gary Boylan cross as United pushed for an equaliser. At the opposite end, though, the home team survived a scare two minutes before the break as a Diego Portilla block thwarted Dinny Corcoran.

A clever Dobbs flick released Doherty in the 57th minute, but United goalkeeper Conor Kearns made a crucial save.

Late on Walsh’s perseverance was rewarded as the versatile Galwegian contributed a crisp finish to earn a draw.

GALWAY UNITED: Kearns; O'Keeffe (Hemmings, 82), Portilla, Brouder, Murphy; McCarthy (Dimas, 66), McCormack, Boylan (Hurley, HT), Rowe (Manning, 82); Waweru (Adeyemo, 72), Walsh.

WEXFORD FC: Moody; Cleary, Manley, Wells; Friel (Fitzgerald, 86), Groome, Crowley (Tallon, 77), O'Sullivan; Doherty (Davis, 72); Corcoran, Dobbs.

Referee: Michael Connolly.