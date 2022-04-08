Wood tumbles and delivers to ease Geordie fears

Premier League: Newcastle 1 Wolves 0

CHRIS Wood's penchant for producing the goods against Wolves proved a timely boost to Newcastle's efforts to avoid a tour of the Championship's less salubrious locations next season.

The New Zealand forward took his goal tally to six in the last five games against a club he almost joined eight years ago with a decisive late penalty to push his side up to 14th, 10 points clear of the relegation zone as they chose an opportune time to snap a three-game losing streak.

Wolves, for their part, paid for a breathtaking lack of ambition. Fabio Silva's low shot which was well saved by Martin Dubravka with 10 minutes remaining was their first effort on target as they became the only top half team this season to lose to Newcastle at the 15th attempt for Eddie Howe's side.

Wood earned and converted the pivotal 72nd-minute penalty after he was brought down in the area by goalkeeper Jose Sa as he rumbled towards Joelinton's inviting pass into the area.

VAR checks complete, the big forward sent his spot-kick pretty much down the middle to seal a fourth consecutive home win, the Tynesiders' best run at St James' Park for more than three years and a 250th Premier League win at their imposing home.

Bruno Guimaraes, the game's outstanding performer, saw a late effort deflected narrowly wide to deny his side a second, but such was the paucity of Wolves as an attacking force, there was little danger of them being subjected to a nervy finish.

As a spectacle, Newcastle's first home game for 34 days wasn't really worth the wait, but at this stage of the campaign it's all about the result. In mitigation, Wolves were clearly intent on returning to the West Midlands with nothing more than a point. It was an entertainment-starving mantra they doggedly stuck to for the best part of a turgid hour.

Thereafter it wasn't quite as though the shackles were thrown off, but the final 30 minutes or so were slightly more watchable, but that was from a very low bar.

There were 26 minutes on the clock when Jonny's long-range shot finished unceremoniously in the Gallowgate End. It was the visitors' first effort on goal as somewhat unsurprisingly the ball remained in the middle third of the St James' Park pitch for more than half of a contest which didn't produce its first corner until five minutes into the second half.

Wolves had required the intervention of VAR to avoid falling behind prior to Jonny's undistinguished effort when replays showed Guimaraes had strayed marginally offside during some nifty approach play between the Brazilian and substitute Miguel Almiron which culminated in Wood scooping the ball into the net from a prone position three years from goal.

Wood's only first-half touch in the opposition box was a rare moment of action to distract from the tedium as it took approaching an hour for a shot on target from either side when defender Dan Burn fired tamely at Jose Sa after Wood flicked on a long ball into the Wolves area.

Tiring legs on both sides belatedly allowed something less soporific to break out as gaps appeared in both defences. Joao Moutinho flashed an inviting low centre across the six yard box which two team-mates narrowly failed to divert into an unguarded net.

Allan Saint-Maximin shot wastefully over from a dozen yards before putting far too much pace on a low cross which Wood might have reached with the goal gaping had the Frenchman shown more composue with his assist.

The former Burnley forward ensured it didn't prove costly as he emphatically thumped home his second goal since moving from Turf Moor earlier this year. Fabio Silva sent a decent headed chance wide before finally registering Wolves' first chance on target, but it was too little too late as the visitors came away with exactly what they deserved, and that was nothing.

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Dubravka 7; Krafth 6, Schar 6, Burn 6, Targett 7; Guimaraes 8 (Longstaff 88, 6), Shelvey 6, Joelinton 7; Fraser 5 (Almiron 13, 7), Wood 7, Saint-Maximin 6 (Murphy 90, 5). Booked: Schar

WOLVES (3-4-3): Sa 4; Boly 4, Coady 4, Kilman 5; Jonny 4, Cundle 5, Moutinho 6, Marcal 5 (Ait-Nouri 86, 5); Trincao 5 (Campbell 78, 5), Silva 5, Hwang 5 (Neto 78, 5). Booked: Moutinho.

REFEREE: Peter Bankes 6