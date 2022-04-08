Drogheda snatch a draw late on against Bohs

Drogheda United 1-1 Bohemians

Drogheda United somehow managed to steal a late point against Bohemians as the inability of Keith Long’s side to put away their hosts was cruelly exposed at Head In the Game Park.

Dean Williams’ 87th minute leveller denied Bohs a second win in the space of four days. A victory would have catapulted them into the top four and cast aside recent criticisms of their slow beginning to the season.

Dawson Devoy’s early penalty had put them ahead and given how dominant they were in the second half, Bohemians will wonder how they did not leave Boyneside with three points, as opposed to just one.

The four games between the sides last season had seen 15 goals, so the crowd were in expectant mood ahead of kick-off. In fact, with both teams only managing three clean sheets between them before last night’s clash, it was perfectly reasonable to expect the goals to flow again.

It took just six minutes for the first to arrive on the Windmill Road. Referee Paul McLaughlin showed no hesitancy in pointing to the spot for a James Clarke handball. Devoy’s expertly dispatched spot kick beat Sam Long.

The away team started much the brighter but didn’t unduly trouble the Drogheda goalkeeper thereafter as Kevin Doherty’s team began to impose themselves on the game. Georgie Poynton’s close range volley was saved by James Talbot.

The recent Republic of Ireland call-up was forced into action again to tip Darragh Nugent’s effort around the post. Bohs looked dangerous springing forward but Drogheda defended their goal well and denied their visitors the chance to double their advantage.

Conor Levingston’s shot from the edge of the area was easy for on-loan Lincoln City stopper Long.

Just as they had done in the first half, Keith Long’s side dominated proceedings early in the second period. Keith Cowan denied Bohs top scorer Promise Omochere a sniff from Kris Twardek’s low cross. Then ex-Celtic and Rangers winger Liam Burt shot straight at Long.

Centre back Grant Horton glanced a header wide and from a Tyreke Wilson cross, Jordan Flores’ spectacular effort was well off-target.

There was time for a twist in the tale, however. Substitute Williams was on hand to finish cooly from after Drogheda attacked down the left flank. It was their only attack of note in the second half. Bohemians were smashed and Drogheda gleefully grabbed.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Long; Quinn, Roughan, Cowan (Weir, 77), Massey; Deegan, Clarke; Poynton, Nugent (Brennan, 61), Rooney (Grimes, 69); Lyons (Williams, 61).

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Murphy, Horton (Feely, 89), Kelly, Wilson; Coote (Flores, 70), Levingston, Devoy; Twardek (Ogedi-Uzokwe, 80), Omochere, Burt.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin