Tension but little drama on Stephen O'Donnell's return to Richmond Park

SSE Airtricity Premier Division: St Patrick's Athletic 0 Dundalk 0

This much-anticipated grudge match conspired to end with a whimper.

For a league that craves publicity, it was strange for the fixture computer to leave Stephen O’Donnell’s return to the club he walked out on till the final series but it was probably no harm after a blistering start to the campaign.

St Pat’s, who have initiated high court proceedings against the manager who quit for Dundalk, could have rubbed it in by snatching victory at the death.

Eoin Doyle, so often so deadly, planted his header from three yards straight at the goalkeeper but credit to Nathan Shepperd for turning the ball over.

Dundalk’s best chance of scoring was at the corresponding point in the first half. Robbie Benson, joining O’Donnell on the list of prodigal sons to Inchicore, looked to have found the net, only for James Abankwah to outstretch his foot and deflect his shot out for a corner.

Arriving at an away venue 100 minutes in advance is unusual in the League of Ireland but this was a special occasion. Dundalk and O’Donnell had been stationed in the nearby Kilmainham Hilton Hotel during the day but their team bus was recognised by a hardy Saints fans peering out the window of their pre-match local, McDowell’s.

Dundalk manger Stephen O’Donnell

Out came a smattering onto the street to give their departed boss a different type of welcome to the last time he walked into the watering hole in November carrying the FAI Cup.

Once inside, O’Donnell was never allowed slip from the sight of one Dundalk official designated with the minding duties. Gardai, uniformed and plain-clothed, were also monitoring the situation in case the boundaries were breached.

Thankfully, nothing veered overboard. There wasn’t even a pig’s head that got thrown towards Tony Grant at Dalymount for daring to leave Shamrock Rovers for Bohemians in 2004.

Predictably, banners were specially designed for the occasion, some forging a connection between their patron saint and snakes. Within such a tight venue, the quips were equally audible to the chants. O’Donnell could almost afford a smile at a couple of them to break the intensity of pacing his technical area, arms folded.

Tension in the dug-out extended into the directors’ box. Any pre-existing relationship between the clubs formed in pursuit of unified objectives within the FAI structure were shattered by the off-season shenanigans.

While O’Donnell and the man who profited from his departure, Tim Clancy, remain friends, the divide across the boardrooms persists. Garrett Kelleher took up his usual position at the back of the stand, across from the new Dundalk co-owner Sean O’Connor of Statsports along with general manager Martin Connolly, who was brought back in from the cold by the new regime.

When one of Kelleher’s colleagues invited the away delegation in for half-time hospitality, they momentarily hesitated before accepting. Not quite an olive branch but a cuppa and biscuit is a start.

It wasn’t until the full-time handshakes were exchanged that the first hint of animosity arose. Alan Mathews, part of O’Donnell’s staff last week, took exception to being snubbed and launched some verbals. That was as much heat as the centre of attention had to brush off on a night full of expectation without delivering the drama to match.

ST PATRICK’S ATH: J Anang; J Abankwah, J Redmond, T Grivosti, A Breslin; A O’Reilly, A Murphy (J McClelland 24); D Burns, R Coughlan (M Doyle 64), B King (T Owolabi 84),; E Doyle.

DUNDALK: N Shepperd; L Macari, M Connolly, A Boyle, D Leahy; G Sloggett (K Ward 77), R Benson; S Bradley (J Adams 69), P Doyle (D Williams 46), D Kelly; P Hoban (D McMillan 90).

Ref: Rob Harvey (Dublin)