Shamrock Rovers inflict more home pain on Shels

Shelbourne 1 Shamrock Rovers 2

Substitute Aaron Greene scored a cracking late winner to give Shamrock Rovers victory at a rocking Tolka Park in the traditional Dublin derby.

The result was harsh on Shelbourne, whose second half revival looked like earning them a point.

Champions Rovers move to within three points of league leaders Derry City who travel to Finn Harps this evening as Damien Duff’s Shels still await some home comfort having now taken just one point from their five games in Drumcondra this season.

In front of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, Shelbourne sloppiness in the middle of the park was clinically punished inside two minutes as Rovers took the lead.

Jordan McEneff gave the ball away cheaply to Rory Gaffney. The Hoops’ strike fed skipper Ronan Finn who in turn found Richie Towell to set up Andy Lyons to find the bottom corner with a crisp side-footer for his third goal in two games.

A little more conviction might have seen Shels level within seven minutes, as Dan Carr got precious little venom into his volley from John Ross Wilson’s cross to trouble Alan Mannus.

Rovers displayed far more composure as they dominated the possession, coming close to doubling their lead on 26 minutes.

Graham Burke just got a little too much elevation to his toe-poke from Finn’s cross which flew over Brendan Clarke’s crossbar.

Clarke then had to be at his best to push away a drive from Jack Byrne who worked a delightful one-two with Burke to find a pocket of space inside the box to get off his shot.

A lovely passing move carved Shels open all too easily again on 38 minutes; Towell putting Lyons in behind on the left. The wingback’s lob beat the out-rushing Clarke only to bounce wide of the far post.

Scarcely in the game in the first half, a double change on 58 minutes sparked Shels to life and they were level a minute later.

One of those substitutes, Dan Hawkins, found Kameron Ledwidge in space on the left and his deep cross to the back post was gleefully blasted home by Shane Farrell.

Roared on by the home faithful, Shels then enjoyed their best spell in the game.

But Rovers remained the more dangerous side in the final third and it paid dividends on 89 minutes.

Danny Mandroiu picked out fellow sub Greene who cut across Hawkins before wrapping his left foot round the ball to fire it past Clarke from just outside the area for a stunning finish.

Shelbourne: Clarke; Wilson, O’Driscoll, Byrne, Ledwidge; Coyle, McEneff (Hawkins, 58), Dervin, Kane (Griffin, 58); Farrell (Anaebonam, 86), Carr (Boyd, 78).

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Gannon, Hoare, Grace; Finn (Farrugia, 83), Towell (Greene, 83), O’Neill, Lyons; Byrne (Watts, 72), Burke (Mandroiu, 77); Gaffney.

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).