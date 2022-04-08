Waterford get promotion push back on track with 4-0 win over Cobh

League Of Ireland First Division

Cobh Ramblers 0-4 Waterford

Waterford FC got their promotion push back on track with a comfortable victory away to Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park.

Ian Morris’s side, who came into this clash off the back of defeats to Cork City and Treaty United, along with a home draw against Longford Town, saw themselves involved in what were even exchanges with Cobh early on.

Despite a promising Cobh start to proceedings, it was Waterford that went into the lead with 27 minutes played on the clock.

A Niall O’Keeffe free kick was flicked across goal, with George Forrest on hand to score with a close range finish inside the penalty area.

On the stroke of halftime Waterford doubled their advantage. Cian Kavanagh was on hand to head into the back of the net from a curling free kick by Junior Quitirna.

With that, it was the Blues that were in firm control at the interval.

Waterford got a third goal shortly into the second half in the 52nd minute. Following a decent driving run from Quitirna, Phoenix Patterson slotted the ball home.

The away side got a fourth goal just past the hour mark, as Patterson rounded Cobh keeper Andy O’Donoghue before finishing.

This was a much needed win for Waterford, who next face Galway United in a crunch top of the table clash.

COBH RAMBLERS: Andy O’Donoghue; John Kavanagh (Pierce Phillips, 62), Harlain Mbayo, Breandán Frahill, Darryl Walsh (Jason Abbott, 58) ; Danny O’Connell (James McCarthy, 73), Sean McGrath, Dale Holland (Darragh O’Sullivan Connell, 73), Jack Larkin; Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh (Jake Hegarty, 58) , Conor Drinan.

WATERFORD: Brian Murphy; Darragh Power, George Forrest (Killian Cantwell, 68), Kevin Joshua, Richard Taylor, Shane Griffin (Roland Idowu, 26), Yassine En-Neyah (Nigel Aris, 82) , Niall O'Keeffe, Phoenix Patterson (Callum Stringer, 82), Junior Quitirna, Cian Kavanagh (Louis Britton, 68).

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea.