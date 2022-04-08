Chill wind at Bray-Treaty blows nobody any good

Both clubs maintained their unbeaten runs in drab affair
Chill wind at Bray-Treaty blows nobody any good

 

Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 18:20
Paul Dowling, Carlisle Grounds 

SSE Airtricity League First Division: Bray Wanderers 0 Treaty United 0 

Both clubs maintained their recent undefeated SSE Airtricity League First Division streaks after a scoreless draw in a drab affair that never got going at a bitterly cold Carlisle Grounds.

The Wicklow outfit had failed to win in their last seven home fixtures since beating the Limerick side since August 2021.

But they have now not lost in their last five outings and recorded three clean sheets in their last four ties.

The results lifted Wanderers above Longford in the table into the play-off positions while United remained fourth in the charts after three matches without a loss.

The Seagulls recalled Keith Dalton, Kieran Marty Waters and Darragh Levingston to their starting line-up which drew 1-1 with Athlone Town last week.

Having defeated Athlone 2-0 last Monday at the Market’s Field, two-goal hero that fixture Dean George started in place of the injured Kieran Hanlon.

In a tight first period devoid of chances, neither goalkeeper – Stephen McGuinness and Brady – were troubled.

The visitors went close when Marc Ludden’s 23rd-minute long throw was deflected wide in the box.

Wanderers had a 40th-minute penalty appeal waved away by referee Oliver Moran when Dalton’s shot was charged down.

Yet, the second half was just three minutes old when George whipped in a cross from the left end line which Enda Curran headed over close in.

BRAY WANDERERS: McGuinness; Blackbyrne, Hudson, Kevin Knight, Fox; Dalton (Conor Knight 79), Zambra, Levingston (Manahan 79), Thompson; Manley, Waters (Darragh Lynch half time).

TREATY UNITED: Brady; Fleming, Walsh, Gorman, Ludden; Keane (Devitt half time), Collins (Coustrain half time), McNamara, Christopher; George (Jack Lynch 64), Curran (Armshaw 76).

Referee: Oliver Moran.

More in this section

Waterford get promotion push back on track with 4-0 win over Cobh Waterford get promotion push back on track with 4-0 win over Cobh
Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Pep Guardiola: Jurgen Klopp is the biggest rival I’ve had in managerial career
Burnley v Everton - Premier League - Turf Moor Frank Lampard accepts speculation and urges Everton fans to back his side
<p>Ireland Manager Vera Pauw. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Boost for Ireland’s World Cup play-off hopes as Finland held by Slovakia

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up