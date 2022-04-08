Chill wind at Bray-Treaty blows nobody any good

SSE Airtricity League First Division: Bray Wanderers 0 Treaty United 0

Both clubs maintained their recent undefeated SSE Airtricity League First Division streaks after a scoreless draw in a drab affair that never got going at a bitterly cold Carlisle Grounds.

The Wicklow outfit had failed to win in their last seven home fixtures since beating the Limerick side since August 2021.

But they have now not lost in their last five outings and recorded three clean sheets in their last four ties.

The results lifted Wanderers above Longford in the table into the play-off positions while United remained fourth in the charts after three matches without a loss.

The Seagulls recalled Keith Dalton, Kieran Marty Waters and Darragh Levingston to their starting line-up which drew 1-1 with Athlone Town last week.

Having defeated Athlone 2-0 last Monday at the Market’s Field, two-goal hero that fixture Dean George started in place of the injured Kieran Hanlon.

In a tight first period devoid of chances, neither goalkeeper – Stephen McGuinness and Brady – were troubled.

The visitors went close when Marc Ludden’s 23rd-minute long throw was deflected wide in the box.

Wanderers had a 40th-minute penalty appeal waved away by referee Oliver Moran when Dalton’s shot was charged down.

Yet, the second half was just three minutes old when George whipped in a cross from the left end line which Enda Curran headed over close in.

BRAY WANDERERS: McGuinness; Blackbyrne, Hudson, Kevin Knight, Fox; Dalton (Conor Knight 79), Zambra, Levingston (Manahan 79), Thompson; Manley, Waters (Darragh Lynch half time).

TREATY UNITED: Brady; Fleming, Walsh, Gorman, Ludden; Keane (Devitt half time), Collins (Coustrain half time), McNamara, Christopher; George (Jack Lynch 64), Curran (Armshaw 76).

Referee: Oliver Moran.