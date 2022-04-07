Ireland's next opponents Sweden thump Georgia 15-0

Sweden, whom Ireland face on Tuesday in Gothenburg, moved a step closer to the women’s World Cup qualification by thumping Georgia 15-0 in Gori.
The Olympic silver medalists’ sixth straight win of the campaign was their easiest, emulating Ireland’s 11 goals against the group’s minnows by half-time.
Manchester City’s Filippa Angeldal struck a hat-trick in the first-half blitz, a lead that was added to with four more goals after the break. It still didn’t beat Sweden’s record win – a 17-0 hammering of Azerbaijan in 2010.
Friday’s Group A game is more relevant for Ireland. Should Finland drop points in Slovakia, it will increase Ireland’s prospects of holding onto second place and securing a playoff shot at reaching next year’s final in Australia and New Zealand.