Ireland's next opponents Sweden thump Georgia 15-0

The Swedes, earning their sixth straight win of the campaign, led the minnows 11-0 at half-time
Ireland's next opponents Sweden thump Georgia 15-0

Ireland face Sweden again on Tuesday. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 19:24
John Fallon

Sweden, whom Ireland face on Tuesday in Gothenburg, moved a step closer to the women’s World Cup qualification by thumping Georgia 15-0 in Gori.

The Olympic silver medalists’ sixth straight win of the campaign was their easiest, emulating Ireland’s 11 goals against the group’s minnows by half-time.

Manchester City’s Filippa Angeldal struck a hat-trick in the first-half blitz, a lead that was added to with four more goals after the break. It still didn’t beat Sweden’s record win – a 17-0 hammering of Azerbaijan in 2010.

Friday’s Group A game is more relevant for Ireland. Should Finland drop points in Slovakia, it will increase Ireland’s prospects of holding onto second place and securing a playoff shot at reaching next year’s final in Australia and New Zealand.

More in this section

Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick's Athletic - FAI President's Cup James Abankwah hoping to help St Pat's before starting Italian job
FAI & DHL Launch Unique Football Experiences New technology allows young Irish fans attend a match remotely
England U21 v Turkey U21 - UEFA Euro 2021 Under-21 Qualifying - Group 3 - Molineux UEFA continues talks on Russia’s European bid but approves sustainability rules
<p>Arsenal's Thomas Partey during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday January 18, 2021.</p>

Arsenal's Partey faces long spell out

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up