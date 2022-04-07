Heather Payne looking to put club troubles behind her

Heather Payne has dealt with a lot in recent months so to see Ireland’s upcoming opponents Sweden adorn their jersey with sarcastic comments doesn’t cause a flinch.

“It is a bit of arrogant I suppose,” the Ireland attacker said about the words “How to beat Sweden” being etched into the shirts for the summer Euros, where Sweden will be favourites.

Galway girl Payne’s latest championship triumph with Florida State was tempered by the subsequent shock resignation of Mark Krikorian.

The highest paid coach within the American game, on $450,000 per year, announced his departure outside of the official college channels, increasing speculation of discontent within the hierarchy.

Krikorian had spent 17 seasons in Tallahassee, winning three national championships and securing 11 trips to the last four of the College Cup.

Payne was the latest Irish cadet, after the likes of Megan Campbell, to benefit from the guru’s tutelage. A statement released last week on behalf of the players confirmed their “disappointment at the circumstances that led to Mark’s resignation.”

Payne, into the final year of her spell combining football with studying for a dietetics qualification, was one of those left reeling.

“I think a lot of people were upset,” she said. “We haven’t been given a reason.

“Coaches come and go all the time but it’s different at college. Mark recruits players at 15. Of course, it is going to affect me and my teammates for the upcoming season. Luckily, I’ve only one season left but a new manager could come in with new thoughts and everything.”

Payne need not concern herself with any similar uncertainty for Ireland. The 22-year-old is Vera Pauw’s main attacking force, her persistence and drive setting up Denise O’Sullivan for the winner away to Finland last October.

That’s put Ireland into the playoff place for the World Cup, rendering the duel against leaders Swedes in Gotherburg on Tuesday as bonus territory.

“I’ll be trying to conserve energy and try and get behind the backline when we get the chances,” she said. “You might only have two or three chances against a team of Sweden’s quality, so you have to take them.”