Heather Payne looking to put club troubles behind her

Galway girl Payne’s latest championship triumph with Florida State was tempered by the subsequent shock resignation of Mark Krikorian
Heather Payne looking to put club troubles behind her

5 April 2022; Heather Payne during a Republic of Ireland Women media day at Castleknock Hotel in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 23:00
John Fallon

Heather Payne has dealt with a lot in recent months so to see Ireland’s upcoming opponents Sweden adorn their jersey with sarcastic comments doesn’t cause a flinch.

“It is a bit of arrogant I suppose,” the Ireland attacker said about the words “How to beat Sweden” being etched into the shirts for the summer Euros, where Sweden will be favourites.

Galway girl Payne’s latest championship triumph with Florida State was tempered by the subsequent shock resignation of Mark Krikorian.

The highest paid coach within the American game, on $450,000 per year, announced his departure outside of the official college channels, increasing speculation of discontent within the hierarchy.

Krikorian had spent 17 seasons in Tallahassee, winning three national championships and securing 11 trips to the last four of the College Cup.

Payne was the latest Irish cadet, after the likes of Megan Campbell, to benefit from the guru’s tutelage. A statement released last week on behalf of the players confirmed their “disappointment at the circumstances that led to Mark’s resignation.” 

Payne, into the final year of her spell combining football with studying for a dietetics qualification, was one of those left reeling.

“I think a lot of people were upset,” she said. “We haven’t been given a reason.

“Coaches come and go all the time but it’s different at college. Mark recruits players at 15. Of course, it is going to affect me and my teammates for the upcoming season. Luckily, I’ve only one season left but a new manager could come in with new thoughts and everything.” 

Payne need not concern herself with any similar uncertainty for Ireland. The 22-year-old is Vera Pauw’s main attacking force, her persistence and drive setting up Denise O’Sullivan for the winner away to Finland last October.

That’s put Ireland into the playoff place for the World Cup, rendering the duel against leaders Swedes in Gotherburg on Tuesday as bonus territory.

“I’ll be trying to conserve energy and try and get behind the backline when we get the chances,” she said. “You might only have two or three chances against a team of Sweden’s quality, so you have to take them.”

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Sweden - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier Ireland's next opponents Sweden thump Georgia 15-0
Arsenal v Newcastle United - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Arsenal's Partey faces long spell out
West Ham United v Lyon - UEFA Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - London Stadium West Ham battle to Lyon draw after Aaron Cresswell red card
#Republic of Ireland WNT
<p>Leicester drew 0-0 with PSV in the Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg. (Barrington Coombs/PA)</p>

Leicester held to frustrating draw by PSV in first leg of quarter-final

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up