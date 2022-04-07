Antonio Conte hails Matt Doherty as a 'really good guy'

Doherty’s struggle to regain his spot in the side led to rumours of a return to Wolves during the transfer window but the 30-year-old has flourished since being handed a lifeline by Conte
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Matt Doherty of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 15:03
John Fallon

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has lauded Matt Doherty, citing “attitude and behaviour” as key to his elevation into becoming a mainstay of the Italian’s reign.

Doherty’s struggle to regain his spot in the side led to rumours of a return to Wolves during the transfer window but the 30-year-old has flourished since being handed a lifeline by Conte – scoring twice and providing three assists from right wing-back in his last seven games.

“Matthew is the typical player that is showing big improvement,” said Conte about the Dubliner, a central plank in their drive to secure Champions League qualification.

“If you remember at the start, he didn't play a lot with me because at that moment I think he didn't deserve to play.

“Then he worked very hard. He is a really good guy and in every training session you see the desire and the will to improve himself.” 

Conte added about Doherty, who had been involved in the most amount of games during Stephen Kenny’s Ireland tenure: “He has a great mentality. Many times when players don't play a lot they go down mentally. Instead, he has shown me to be strong and shown me 'I do what you want, I am going to improve and when I am ready I want to play'.

“He has shown me that not with talking, but with attitude and behaviour. He is playing very well and with great confidence and I am very happy for him. It's a good example for everyone.” 

Spurs will try to consolidate their fourth spot in the table by beating Aston Villa in Saturday’s evening Premier League fixture.

