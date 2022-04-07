Andreas Christensen says Blues have ‘nothing to lose’ mentality after Real loss

Andreas Christensen has insisted Chelsea must tap into a “nothing to lose” attitude to set their season back on track after Wednesday’s 3-1 humbling by Real Madrid.

Denmark centre-back Christensen was dealt a torrid time by Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema, with boss Thomas Tuchel later taking responsibility for the defensive misalignment on the right flank.

France hitman Benzema fired his second hat-trick in as many Champions League games, taking his season’s tally to 37 goals in 36 appearances for Real.

The 34-year-old moved to 13 goals in his last seven matches in all competitions for Real, with boss Carlo Ancelotti enjoying a rampant return to old club Chelsea.

Blues boss Tuchel has effectively already admitted defeat in the quarter-final after Wednesday’s first leg, calling on Chelsea to shape up – and fast – for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Southampton.

And now Christensen, replaced at half-time against Madrid after a testing 45 minutes, has told Chelsea’s official club website: “It’s two goals, it’s still going to be very difficult, but it can’t be worse than this.

“We have to go there and make a big performance.

“We have to try and turn it around but it’s going to be difficult. We weren’t on top and we know that, but we have nothing to lose so we have to go there, put in a big performance and hopefully turn it around.”

Chelsea slumped to a shock 4-1 Stamford Bridge defeat to Brentford on Saturday, with the hosts struggling to rediscover their rhythm and poise.

That malaise continued to damaging effect against Real, leaving the Blues on the brink of surrendering their Champions League crown.

Christensen refused to back away from any of the troubles, with Tuchel and his squad appearing to shoulder collective responsibility for the loss.

“We weren’t at our top level,” said Christensen.

We started good for 10 or 15 minutes, (had) good energy with the crowd behind us – and they stayed behind us the whole game – but they (Real) successfully took the tempo out of the game.

“We have conceded seven goals now in two games, which is not normal for us.

“It’s not just about this game, we did it as well at the weekend. We have to fix it, and we have to do it quick.”

Kai Havertz’s header from Jorginho’s defence-splitting chipped pass dragged Chelsea back into the clash at 2-1 down at half-time.

But Edouard Mendy’s undersold pass to Toni Rudiger gifted Benzema his hat-trick goal and floored the Blues straight after the interval.

Ancelotti had pitched up at Chelsea with questions to answer amid the demanding Madrid public, but his side dispelled any concerns in fine style.

And the urbane Italian coach then insisted he can continue his unflustered approach to football management.

Asked if this was a win to dismiss the doubters, Ancelotti replied: “Doubts are part of the job of being a football coach, you will always be questioned.

“Coaches are to blame for defeats, and the players are responsible when we win matches. That’s football.”