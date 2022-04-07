Stephanie Roche claims National League Player of the Month award for March

Stephanie Roche’s exploits for Peamount United have earned her the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Month award for March.

The free-scoring forward leads the Golden Boot race after five games played in the new season with Peamount United joint top of the League table.

Roche netted a brace in the opening game of the season but that win over Sligo Rovers has since been overturned. Still, the Dubliner still has four goals to her name.

"The Golden Boot has been mentioned a few times already. We're only five games in, we've got a lot of games still to be played and a lot of players will be looking to catch up. The only thing on my mind at the moment is getting points on the board with Peamount," said Ireland international Roche, runner-up to James Rodriguez for Fifa’s 2014 goal of the year.

"For Peamount it's always got to be about winning the League, winning trophies. We'll be looking to win everything that we can. The way the season finished last year was very disappointing. I think a lot of people were doubting us at the start of this season because of the way it finished up but I think we proved a point, especially against Wexford where we showed that when it's put up to us we are a really good team."

Shelbourne captain Pearl Slattery and Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Kristen Sample finished in second and third place respectively in the voting for this award.