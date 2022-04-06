Karim Benzema puts Chelsea to the sword at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea 1 (Havertz 40) Real Madrid 3 (Benzema 21, 24, 46)

If you love watching football played at the highest level you need to beg, steal or borrow the means to watch the maestroes of Real Madrid while you still can.

Like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the superstars of an era are in the twilight days, but oh how they still sparkle.

Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema have a combined age of 100, but they schooled the European Champions in the art of European football, with the French forward scoring a hat-trick that puts his side firmly in the driving seat ahead of next week's second leg in Madrid.

After Benzema struck twice in three minutes midway through the first-half, Kai Havertz scored shortly before the break to give Chelsea a glimmer of hope, but Benzema completed his hat-trick with his 37th goal of the season a minute into the second-half, meaning Thomas Tuchel's side are in real danger of losing their crown as champions.

The game had started at a breathless pace and rarely relented in driving rain throughout a scintillating opening first 45 minutes. Madrid were better from the beginning, faster and more fluent, moving the ball around with purpose and at speed, while Chelsea were just trying to keep up with them.

Vinicius Junior gave Chelsea an early warning of the Spanish side's danger when he capped a quick break by turning Thiago Silva to open up a shooting opportunity, but crashed his effort against the bar from 12 yards.

It was a let-off for Tuchel's side but they did not make the most of it as Benzema scored twice in the space of three minutes to put Madrid in control. Both were goals for the purist, with precise passing and powerful headed finishes each time.

Benzema was involved in the build-up to the first, taking the ball from Kroos midway inside the Chelsea half before laying it wide to Vinicius Junior. When the Brazilian cut back his cross from the left, Benzema generated tremendous power to direct his header high inside Mendy's near post from 12 yards.

It was the French striker's 35th goal for his club this season, and within a few minutes he had made it 36 goals in 36 games for the Spanish giants. Modric played a big part this time, as the Spaniards broke quickly from defence once again.

Casemiro swept the ball forward to the Croatian, who swapped passes with Federico Valverde before curling a first time cross toward the far post, where Benzema met it with a looping header into the top far corner, leaving Mendy stranded.

The small band of Spanish fans in a corner of the Shed End celebrated wildly with their players, not least Benzema, who looks like a man reborn this season.

At 34 he is in the form of his life, and it must help that he is aided and abetted by fellow thirty-somethings Casemiro, Modric and Kroos. Their experience shone through as they ran rings round Chelsea's midfield.

N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Jorginho are all celebrated in their own way, but they were no match for the Madrid midfield. At least Jorginho had a hand in the Havertz goal that gave Chelsea hope five minutes before half-time, crossing from deep for the German to score with a brave stooping header.

But moments later the Italian was at fault again as he inadvertently laid the ball on for Benzema in his own penalty area. Astonishingly the Frenchman spurned the gift, shooting wide of the far post.

But he did not have to wait long for his hat-trick, courtesy of another generous gesture from the Blues backline. Tuchel made changes to personnel and shape at the break, switching to a back four and sending on Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic to beef up his midfield.

But it means little when, within a minute of the restart, Mendy and Rudiger made a hash of a simple clearance ten yards outside their penalty area. Benzema had the simple task of nicking the ball off them and rolling it into an unguarded net from 25 yards.

It was his 11th goal in eight Champions League games this season.

Chelsea tried to reduce the deficit again. With his forwards failing to hit the target, Cesar Azplicueta tried his luck from long range and arrowed a shot towards the top corner, foiled only when Courtois dived full length to tip the ball away.

Tuchel made more changes just after the hour mark, sending on Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Romelu Lukaku, who promptly headed an Azpilicueta cross agonisingly wide of the far post.

Mason Mount shot high and then straight at Courtois, as did Havertz and Reece James, one of the few Blues to emerge with any credit from this game.

Carlo Ancelotti, who won a double with Chelsea a decade ago, sent on Gareth Bale for the final five minutes, allowing Benzema to bathe in a rousing reception from the travelling fans as he made his way off the pitch.

There is still a second leg to come, in the Bernabeu next Tuesday, but the way Benzema and his team-mates are playing means Chelsea have a mountain to climb in Madrid.

CHELSEA 3-4-3: Mendy 5; Christensen 5 (Ziyech 46), Thiago Silva 6, Rudiger 5; James 7, Kante 6 (Kovacic 46), Jorginho 5 (Loftus-Cheek 64), Azpilicueta 5; Mount 6, Havertz 6, Pulisic 5 (Lukaku 64).

REAL MADRID 4-3-3: Courtois 7; Carvajal 7, Eder Militao 7 (Nacho 64), Alaba 7, Mendy 7; Modric 9, Casemiro 8, Kroos 8; Valverde 6 (Ceballos 86), Benzema 9 (Bale 86), Vinicius Junior 7.

Referee: Clement Turpin (France) 9/10