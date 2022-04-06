Le Tissier steps down as Southampton ambassador following Ukraine tweet

The 53-year-old former Saints and England forward on Tuesday shared a conspiracy theory regarding what appear to be intentional killings of civilians in Bucha and other towns before Russian forces withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv.
Le Tissier steps down as Southampton ambassador following Ukraine tweet

Matt Le Tissier has stood down from his role as a Southampton ambassador following a backlash over a controversial social media post on the war in Ukraine. 

Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 13:39
Robert Fry

Matt Le Tissier has stood down from his role as a Southampton ambassador following a backlash over a controversial social media post on the war in Ukraine.

The 53-year-old former Saints and England forward on Tuesday shared a conspiracy theory regarding what appear to be intentional killings of civilians in Bucha and other towns before Russian forces withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv.

Le Tissier wrote "This" and a pointing-down emoji towards a tweet suggesting the media had "lied", before deleting the post and seeking to clarify his position by saying "the point was about the media manipulation".

He posted another update on Wednesday morning to make it "very clear" he does "not advocate war in any way shape or form", adding he did not "advocate anyone taking lives of others and anyone who commits such acts should be dealt with accordingly".

Guernsey-born Le Tissier, who played 540 times for Southampton and scored 209 goals, then announced he has decided to "step aside" from his position at St Mary's.

"To all the fans of SFC. I have decided to step aside from my role as an ambassador of SFC. My views are my own and always have been, and it's important to take this step today to avoid any confusion," he wrote.

"This does not affect my relationship with and love for my club, and I will always remain a fan and supporter of everything Saints.

"I can, however, see that due to recent events it's important to separate the work I believe in from my relationship with the club I have supported and played for most of my life.

"I will see you all at St Mary's and will always do anything I can to help the club."

More in this section

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Showdown with Man City not a title decider, insists Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
Derby County v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship - Pride Park US entrepreneur Chris Kirchner named as preferred bidder for struggling Derby
Ronald Koeman file photo Ronald Koeman to succeed Louis van Gaal as Holland boss after 2022 World Cup
<p>Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt is going up for action and could sell for as much as £4m (Sotheby’s/PA)</p>

Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt expected to fetch £4million at auction

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up