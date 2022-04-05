Megan Campbell ruled out of Republic's World Cup qualifier against Sweden

Megan Campbell has once again been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s women’s squad for next Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier in Sweden.

Her absence paves the way for fellow defenders Éabha O'Mahony and Claire O'Riordan to receive late call-ups

O'Mahony (Boston College) and O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg) were on standby but have now been called in as defensive cover as preparations began on Tuesday afternoon at the FAI’s HQ.