Megan Campbell ruled out of Republic's World Cup qualifier against Sweden

Megan Campbell has once again been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s women’s squad for next Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier in Sweden.
Her absence paves the way for fellow defenders Éabha O'Mahony and Claire O'Riordan to receive late call-ups
O'Mahony (Boston College) and O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg) were on standby but have now been called in as defensive cover as preparations began on Tuesday afternoon at the FAI’s HQ.
Ireland manager Vera Pauw last week expressed her delight at having Campbell available again. She last played for Ireland in Pauw’s first match at the helm, the 3-2 win over Ukraine in October 2019, before suffering a succession of injuries.
The left-sided player seemed destined to finally make her Ireland comeback after helping Liverpool seal the Women’s Championship title on Sunday.
Her throw-ins were a prominent feature of the 4-2 win at Bristol City but the Drogheda native was substituted with 22 minutes remaining. A swollen knee while with the Ireland squad during last month’s Pinatar Cup in Spain forced Pauw and the FAI medical team to withdraw her from the squad.