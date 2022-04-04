Ryan Brennan rescues point for Drogheda at Ballybofey

The Louth side extended their unbeaten run against Harps to six games thanks to Brennan’s late strike
Ryan Brennan rescues point for Drogheda at Ballybofey

Drogheda United's Ryan Brennan celebrates his goal. Picture: Inpho/Evan Logan

Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 23:09
James Carney

SSE Airtricity League

Premier Division

Finn Harps 2 Drogheda United 2

Substitute Ryan Brennan was the hero for Drogheda United Monday evening as he snatched a late goal to give his side a share of the spoils after an absorbing encounter at Finn Park.

Harps looked to be on course for what would have been a first home win of the Premier Division campaign as they came from behind to lead at the break, and then had the better chances in the second half.

However, the Louth side extended their unbeaten run against Harps to six games thanks to Brennan’s late strike.

Drogheda quickly got off to a wonderful start by taking the lead after just five minutes.

Darragh Nugent did the spadework on the right side of the box and found James Clarke in space, and he drilled the ball past debutant Gavin Mulreany, and just inside the post.

Harps later drew level in the 22nd minute. Sam Long did well to block an initial shot from Yoyo Mahdy, but the ball then spun back into the path of the latter and he duly found the supporting Eric McWoods, who crashed the ball into the net.

Harps went in front after 44 minutes with McWood again in the thick of things, this time providing the cross for Filip Mihaljevic to meet at the far post and head the ball back across the face of goal for Yoyo Mahdy to connect with and score from close range.

The home side enjoyed much the better of the second half, and in the 79th minute Mahdy almost got a third goal courtesy of a McWoods cross, but a Drogheda defender managed to head the ball off the line.

But Brennan then scored on 85 minutes to level the score, and Sam Long then made a top-drawer save to thwart Mahdy and keep the scoreline at 2-2.

FINN HARPS: Mulreany; Rainey, Boyle, Tourish, Slevin; McWoods, N’Zeyi, Connolly; McNamee (Timlin 89); Mahdy, Mihaljevic (Héry 75).

DROGHEDA UNITED: Long; Poynton, Cowan, Massey, Weir; Grimes (Brennan, 60), Deegan, Clarke, Nugent (Heeney 69), Rooney; Williams (Lyons 60).

Referee: O. Moran (Dublin).

More in this section

Louis van Gaal File Photo Support for Louis Van Gaal after cancer diagnosis – Monday’s sporting social
Liverpool Training Session - AXA Training Centre - Monday April 4th Jurgen Klopp ‘happy’ with Mohamed Salah’s contract situation at Liverpool
Tournament envy has McCabe gunning to end Ireland’s qualification drought Tournament envy has McCabe gunning to end Ireland’s qualification drought
<p>NET GAINS: Jean-Philippe Mateta heads Crystal Palace into the lead against Arsenal in Monday night’s Premier League game at Selhurst Park. Picture: John Walton/PA</p>

Crystal Palace dent Arsenal's top-four hopes

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up