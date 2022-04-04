Dean George’s double helps Treaty ease to victory over Athlone Town

SSE Airtricity League

First Division

Treaty United 2 Athlone Town 0

Dean George bagged a poachers double against his former club to give Treaty a somewhat comfortable victory over basement boys, Athlone Town.

Treaty were chasing consecutive victories after defeating Waterford 10 days ago. The victory sees United jump up to fourth, with back-to-back wins for the first time since they defeated the same opposition last July.

This game was refixed from series two, postponed due to an unplayable pitch. The surface at Markets Field is improving and so too is the football from them men in red and white.

Athlone remain bottom with one point, will rue a near miss just before the opener. The impressive Youri Habing clattered the crossbar from 35 yards, with a wonderful left-footed effort leaving ‘keeper Jack Brady stuck to the spot.

Martin Russell’s side are in danger of being cut adrift, but face

George opened his account for the season with a poachers finish on 42 minutes. A superb Schlingermann save from Matt Keane’s header saw the ball break to George who blasted home from close range.

The Dubliner was introduced just minutes earlier, as Kieran Hanlon was forced off through injury. Normally an option off the left, playing through the middle suited him.

His second strike came on 59 minutes. Waiting patiently for the ball as Christopher’s shot ricocheted into his path, before calmly easing the ball into the corner.

Like the first goal, Athlone had their chance before hand, with Success Edogun drawing a fine save from Jack Brady.

Untimely, Athlone lacked the fluency that Treaty held, and were rarely a threat to a solid looking home defence.

TREATY UNITED: Brady; Fleming (Coughlan 90), Gorman, Walsh, Ludden; Keane (Coustrain 75), McNamara (Devitt 75), Collins, Christopher; Curran (Armshaw 75); Hanlon (George 36).

ATHLONE TOWN: Schlingermann; Dobbin (Kelly 65), McBride, Spain, Duffy; Edogun, Kenny, Armstrong, Habing, Oluwa; Ubaezuonu (Daly 64).

Referee: Paul Norton