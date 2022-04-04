Crystal Palace dent Arsenal's top-four hopes

Crystal Palace 3

Arsenal 0

The question ahead of this game was how Arsenal would respond to being replaced in the top four by Tottenham 24 hours earlier. The answer gave Mikel Arteta cause for concern as his side were overwhelmed by a vibrant Crystal Palace.

In control from the moment Jean-Philippe Mateta headed them into a 16th-minute lead, Patrick Vieira’s side doubled their lead before half-time through Jordan Ayew and then wrapped up a convincing victory with a second half Wilf Zaha penalty.

It was a display that confirmed Palace’s steady improvement under Vieira — the former Arsenal captain — while Arteta’s side displayed an alarming fragility that will give hope to their rivals in the fight for a Champions League place. Arsenal remain outside the top four on goal difference with a game in hand, but they will know they can ill afford a repeat of this display if they are going to succeed in their aim or returning to European football’s premier competition.

Arteta had dismissed any suggestion Tottenham’s defeat of Newcastle on Sunday would place his side under any extra pressure, with the Spaniard sticking to his mantra that the Gunners can only focus on themselves. That approach has served Arteta’s side well as they pushed themselves into pole position for the fourth Champions League spot but they were found wanting against an in-form Palace.

Vieira’s side held Manchester City to a scoreless draw last time out having booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals six days previously with a comprehensive defeat of Everton. And their growing confidence was evident during a vibrant, positive start that unsettled Arsenal and led to the early breakthrough.

Not that the Gunners helped themselves as they failed to deal with Conor Gallagher’s free-kick, delivered from the left hand flank. Gabriel rose to meet the cross but couldn’t make a full contact and the ball continued towards the far post where Joachim Andersen directed it across the six-yard box and Mateta reacted well to head past Aaron Ramsdale.

Andersen also played a prominent role when Palace doubled their lead eight minutes later. The Denmark defender struck a through ball from halfway between Gabriel and Nuno Tavares, who struggled to fill the gap left by injured left-back Kieran Tierney. Ayew took the ball in his stride and place a left-foot finish beyond Ramsdale from the edge of the penalty.

Arsenal’s defending had been unconvincing for both goals and Arteta’s side stuttered as they attempted to respond, making little headway as Palace worked tirelessly to quickly close down the Gunners and hurry their opponents into mistakes in all areas of the pitch. Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe were uncharacteristically ineffective while Martin Odegaard had little opportunity to influence the game.

In the midfield areas, the Palace’s energy made the difference and the challenge for Arteta’s side was to find a way to gain a foothold in the game after the restart.

The Arsenal manager responded to his side’s underwhelming efforts by withdrawing the unconvincing Tavares and introducing Gabriel Martinelli in bid to inject more urgency into his side’s play.

The initial signs were promising with Saka bursting positively into the Palace penalty box just five minutes into the half before going to ground under a clumsy challenge from Kouyate. Referee Paul Tierney dismissed appeals for a penalty but the break at least offered the visitors hope as they finally looked capable of drawing some of the sting from the home side’s play.

The Gunners appeared more composed as they enjoyed an extended period of possession but they continued to appear vulnerable, particularly when Schlupp surged forward and was halted by another Partey foul. Ramsdale had to be alert when Andersen fired the resulting free kick past the defensive wall.

Momentum, though was shifting Arsenal’s way and they should have halved the deficit in the 63rd minute when Martinelli caused problems on the left before the ball found its way to Smith Rowe. The attacking midfielder was confronted only by Guaita but failed to place an angled shot beyond the keeper.

Arteta added to his attacking options by introducing Eddie Nketiah for right-back Cedric and the substitute immediately made his mark, delivering a low cross towards Odegaard who should have done much better than direct a first time shot wide.

Worse was to come for the Norway international in the 73rd minute when he tracked back in an attempt to halt Zaha’s 73rd minute break and succeeded only in tripping the Palace winger who made no mistake with the resulting penalty.

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Guaita 6; Clyne 7, Andersen 7, Guehi 7, Mitchell 7; Gallagher 9, Kouyate 7 (Milivojevic 80, 6), Schlupp 7; Ayew 7 (Edouard 76, 6), Mateta 8 (McArthur 69, 6), Zaha 8.

ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale 6; Cedric 5 (Nketiah 66, 6), White 6, Gabriel 5, Tavares 4 (Martinelli 45, 6); Partey 5 (Sambi Lokonga 76, 6), Xhaka 6; Saka 6, Odegaard 5, Smith Rowe 5; Lacazette 5.

Referee: Paul Tierney 6