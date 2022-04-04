Tournament envy has McCabe gunning to end Ireland’s qualification drought

When you’re surrounded by world stars at club level, the risk of FOMO lurks and it’s beginning to get real for Ireland captain Katie McCabe.

Her Arsenal dressing-room features players who’ve graced World Cups and Olympics. The few that haven’t will savour a major tournament at this year’s Euros.

That the summer showpiece takes place on her doorstep in England only amplifies the sense of longing.

McCabe doesn’t like being the outlier in the Gunners’ pack and, at the peak of her powers, the Fear of Missing Out is driving her to succeed.

Compatriot Emma Byrne was down this road before at Arsenal, unable to complement her array of trophies, including the Champions League, with qualification for Ireland.

“I’ll be jealous,” confessed McCabe about watching her clubmates dispersing next month to prepare for the Euros with their national teams.

“People going off to represent their countries at major tournaments don’t know how lucky they are. I’d love to be doing that and envy them. I will do everything in my power to get Ireland into a major tournament one day. It’s a dream of mine.”

That crusade entails her trekking to Tbilisi in the end of season international window for a World Cup qualifier against minnows Georgia while her colleagues limber up for the gold standard Euros.

When she returns from the edge of the continent to her London home, the 26-year-old will take in a couple of matches at the finals. “I won’t be supporting England or Northern Ireland; maybe the Netherlands,” she jokes in homage to her Dutch teammate Vivianne Miedema.

They could all be signing off with the Women’s Super League, FA Cup or both before.

Chelsea are blocking Arsenal’s path to each; a one-point gap separating them at the top of the table with four games left, all to be played out after they clash in the Cup semi-final.

Denying Chelsea their third title on the spin may be influenced by the outcome of their penultimate league fixture on May 1 against a character close to home. McCabe’s partner Ruesha Littlejohn is part of an Aston Villa side aiming for further scalps to the one they took against fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

“I’m sure Ruesha and I will kick the legs off each other!” McCabe quipped.

“Ruesha is playing in a very well-organised side, who’ve added Jill Scott and Rachel Corsie in the January window.

“We won’t talk about the game in the run-up. I could try to get their team off her the day before but she won’t tell me.”

That rivalry parked for now, the couple have unity of purpose for the next week on international duty.

Sweden await their arrival next Tuesday at the 14,463 capacity Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg. The Swedes are the top ranked team in Europe and will swat aside the Georgians on Thursday to maintain a perfect return from six qualifiers, leaving Ireland in their way of an automatic ticket to next year’s World Cup with a game to spare.

Stina Blackstenius, recruited by Arsenal in January, will lead the home attack in front of a passionate crowd that may also include her club boss, Swedish native Jonas Eidevall. Over 10,000 tickets have already been sold.

Ireland and McCabe have been known to spoil a party before though, keeping newly crowned European champions Netherlands scoreless on their homecoming to Nijmegen in 2017.

“You could say everything is stacked against us,” admits McCabe about Ireland who, despite occupying the playoff spot of second, are 28 placed behind the Swedes in Fifa’s rankings.

“Our aim is to try to nullify the opposition and play to our strengths. We know it will be a difficult task playing in front of their home crowd but we’ve faced all the world’s best teams – Germany, USA, Netherland, Spain – previously. We’ll be prepared to try to keep Sweden at bay. Being together as a squad from Tuesday gives us more time to look at video analysis, dissecting in detail what we have to do.

“Fundamentally, to qualify for a tournament, we need results against the big teams, be it a draw or win.”

Only then will McCabe get to assess whether all the yearning was worth it.

Katie McCabe was speaking at the launch of the Dove Self-Esteem Project which aims to arm the next generation with the tools they need to grow up enjoying a positive relationship with the way they look. To download the free, evidence-based resources now visit https://www.dove.com/uk/dove-self-esteem-project.html.