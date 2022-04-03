Celtic staff member needs stitches after being hit by glass bottle

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton calls out the perpetrators as 'absolute scumbags' after glass was thrown onto the pitch a half-time during Rangers game
Celtic staff member needs stitches after being hit by glass bottle

Celtic's Tom Rogic skips round Rangers' Allan McGregor (R) during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium, on April 02, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Sun, 03 Apr, 2022 - 20:50
Jonathan Liew

A member of Celtic‘s backroom staff required stitches after being hit by a glass bottle during the team’s 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Rangers on Sunday.

Celtic have said the staff member, whose name wasn’t disclosed, “required urgent medical treatment and stitches to a head wound” following an incident that took place as players, officials and staff made their way up the tunnel at half-time.

Celtic added that the police were looking into the incident during the Scottish Premiership derby game at Ibrox. The start of the second half was also delayed while ground staff cleared away broken glass from the penalty area where Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart was going to be.

“It’s disappointing,” said the Celtic manager, Ange Postecoglou. “I thought the atmosphere was unbelievable. This is a fixture that gets beamed around the world. You don’t need a couple of idiots.” 

“Absolute scumbags throwing glass bottles on to the pitch,” tweeted the former Celtic striker, Chris Sutton. “How low can some people go. This is how this game will be remembered now.” 

Cameron Carter-Vickers scored the winner from close range in the 43rd minute to complete a comeback victory for Celtic, who lead Rangers by six points in the title race with six games to go.

Guardian

More in this section

Rotherham United v Sutton United - Papa John's Trophy Final Watch: Ogbene's star continues to shine with Wembley cracker
Colin Healy knows City will need to win ugly too Colin Healy knows City will need to win ugly too
West Ham United v Everton - Premier League - London Stadium Hammers deepen 10-man Everton's relegation fears
<p>LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Matt Doherty of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)</p>

Matt Doherty's renaissance gathers pace as Tottenham overtake Arsenal

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up