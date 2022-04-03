Colin Healy knows City will need to win ugly too

Colin Healy insists winning ugly is a reality if Cork City are to achieve their pre-season aim of automatic promotion.

Three of City’s five wins before Friday’s visit to Wexford were goal sprees – 6-0 away to Bray, 4-0 at Treaty United and 4-1 against Athlone – but their latest was by the slenderest of margins.

Healy’s side had to dig deep at times following Cian Murphy’s fifth-minute opener at Ferrycarrig Park, yet kept their sixth clean sheet to remain clear of Galway at the summit by three points.

Even if John Caulfield’s Tribesmen beat Wexford on Friday, while City are idle, the Rebels will enjoy the league leadership on goal difference at the quarter point of the campaign.

“We can’t always be scoring four or five goals every game,” stressed Healy about their latest triumph, having amassed 19 points from the possible 24 on offer in the opening series.

“It’s always a good sign when you don’t play well and get three points. This wasn’t like the performances we’ve had in the previous few weeks. We got the early goal and defended very well.

“We could have been better. Wexford played well and this is a difficult place to come – I know that from playing there myself.

“Give credit to Wexford; they caused us problems by putting a lot of balls in from wide areas. We defended very well but we had chances in the second half which we should have finished off.”

Despite the free weekend, only a few days off will be granted to the players.

Healy isn’t sure whether he’ll arrange a friendly to fill the vacuum in the lead-up to their next assignments; home to Bray and away to Waterford three days apart over the Easter weekend.

“It’s still early doors,” he said about his side’s promising start to the season which has City’s fanbase confident of returning to the Premier Division they last inhabited in 2020. Only the division’s winners are guaranteed promotion.

“There’s a lot of games to go and there’ll be lots of twists and turns.”