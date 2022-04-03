Hammers deepen 10-man Everton's relegation fears

Premier League: West Ham 2 Everton 1

EVERTON will be without captain Michael Keane for Wednesday's relegation six-pointer away to Burnley after Frank Lampard's strugglers had a player sent off for the third successive match.

The centre back picked up a yellow card either side of half-time as they enhanced an unwanted status of having the worst away record in the Premier League.

Their latest defeat came courtesy of goals from boyhood Liverpool fan Aaron Cresswell and Jarrod Bowen – either side of Mason Holgate strike for Everton.

Lampard's side were always going to start and end the day one place above the relegation zone but a sixth consecutive defeat means they are only four points ahead of Burnley.

Their top flight status dates back to 1954-55 and is now seriously under threat.

And to think Everton fans were largely happy to see the back of previous manager Rafa Benitez after he failed to build on a strong start to the season!

Everton's preparations were disrupted before a ball was kicked when the recalled Donny van de Beek was injured in the warm-up and Lampard drafted in Holgate, leaving Dele Alli on the bench.

The switch did not add the defensive shape the Everton manager craved and West Ham missed three chances to take an early lead.

There were ten minutes on the clock when right-back Ryan Fredericks sliced a shot over the bar after good work from Bowen.

West Ham joint top scorer Bowen was making a surprise return after recovering from a foot fracture and he took the initiative himself in the very next move, which ended with his shot being comfortably saved by Jordan Pickford.

The English forward was involved again moments later when Pablo Fornals was put clear and this time England NO.1 Pickford came off his line to tackle the Spanish midfielder and clear.

Everton very much in it but suddenly found themselves behind from a Cresswell free-kick of stunning precision. The full-back picked his spot from the right hand side of the Everton are and then curled a dipping left foot shot into the top corner of Pickford's net. Unstoppable.

Lampard's men folded in their last trip to London when they conceded four FA Cup goals at Crystal Palace before the international break and Michail Antonio could have been clear on goal a minute later had Michael Keane not cynically tripped him.

Referee Michael Oliver must surely have shown only a yellow and not dismissed the Everton captain as they were too far out from the penalty area.

If Everton were wobbling they did not show it and should have levelled five minutes before half-time when Richarlison shot over having been sent clear.

Lampard kept his cool, resisted the urge to make half-time changes and was rewarded with a fortunate equaliser in the 54th minute.

West Han made a mess of clearing a corner and Richarlison set up Holgate to drive in from just inside the area – with the aid of a huge deflection off Fornals.

Suddenly the Everton fans found their collective voice as they tried to inspire their team to only a second away win of the season.

Their eagerness to get forward was their undoing, however, and West Ham regained their lead after Alex Iwobi lost possession four minutes later and Bowen crashed home the rebound of Pickford's save from an Antonio shot.

The celebrating West Ham fans went through the gears when Keane was sent off – for the first time at this level - with just over half an hour to go.

The defender bowed his head in shameful acknowledgement as soon as he recovered his feet after diving in on Antonio on the edge of the area.

Victory for West Ham keeps them firmly in the race for European qualification and the perfect confidence boost ahead of Thursday night's Europa League quarter final first leg at home to Lyon.

West Ham: Fabianski 6, Cresswell 7, Dawson 6, Zouma 6, Fredericks 5, Rice 6, Soucek 6, Fornals 6, Bowen 7 (Noble 70), Benrahma 5 (Yarmolenko 82), Antonio 6. Subs: Areola, Diop, Coufal, Masuaku, Vlasic, Noble, Kral, Alese.

Everton: Pickford 7, Mykolenko 6, Keane 5, Godfrey 6, Kenny 6, Doucoure 6, Gray, Holgate 7, Iwobi 6, Richarlison 5, Calvert-Lewin 5 (Gordon 78). Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Dobbin, Branthwaite, Price, El Ghazi, Alli, Rondon.

Ref: Michael Oliver 6