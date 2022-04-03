Eriksen rattles Chelsea confidence ahead of Real test

ANY Chelsea fans looking for a crumb of comfort after a thoroughly miserable weekend should cast their minds back a year to the last time they capitulated at home to a team at the wrong end of the table.

Brentford breezed into Stamford Bridge on Saturday and blew away the Blues with a Christian Eriksen-inspired display that belied their lowly position.

Exactly 12 months earlier, it was West Bromwich Albion who caused a huge upset by winning 5-2 and wrecking Thomas Tuchel's hitherto miserly defensive record.

But what happened next should give Tuchel, his players and their supporters hope that Chelsea can dismiss this latest defeat as an uncharacteristic blip, and instead plant one foot in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Blues face Real Madrid on Wednesday in the first leg of their quarter final, and will need to play much better than they did on Saturday if they are to have any chance of retaining their title as Champions of Europe.

Days after the defeat by West Brom, Chelsea went to Porto and won 2-0, beginning a successful run-in that included three wins over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final, the Premier League and most significantly the Champions League final.

While Tuchel acknowledged defeat to Brentford was not the ideal way to prepare for Real Madrid, he believes his side have enough about them to bounce back.

“A win is always most helpful when preparing for the next match, so now it is a bit harder because we have to digest a big loss, and one we didn't see coming.

“We will find a way to digest it and prepare for Real Madrid, but we don't need to do anything special, do crazy stuff or give crazy speeches. We need to rely on the things that we have built throughout the season, rely on our routines, and refocus on them.

“It does not matter if (the opponent) is a big name or not. There are only tough matches out there for us in the final weeks of the season and that is good news.”

Indeed Chelsea have an FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace in a fortnight's time, and are comfortably en route to a top-four finish, so there are reasons to be optimistic. But there is also uncertainty and controversy about their future ownership, with fans protesting before kick-off against the consortium including the Ricketts family, whose scion Joe was accused of Islamaphobic statements in the recent past. Chelsea are still operating on a limited budget while sanctions are in place against current owner Roman Abramovich and the situation is far from ideal.

None of this can excuse the poor performance against Brentford. Thomas Frank's men started better, had three good chances in the opening half-hour before Chelsea even tested goalkeeper David Raya, and were unlucky to go behind when Antonio Rudiger hit the goal of a lifetime, a 35 yard rocket shortly after half-time.

But Brentford's response was brilliant, with Vitaly Janelt, their young German midfielder scoring twice in the space of ten minutes to celebrate signing a new contract 24 hours earlier. In between those goals came the fairytale moment when Eriksen finally scored his first goal for the club, having scored twice for Denmark during the recent international break.

The former Tottenham and Inter midfielder has returned in spectacular style from his near-death experience at the European Championship last summer, when his heart stopped beating for several minutes at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Eriksen was superb on Saturday, with his passing, playmaking, headed clearances and air of calmness on the ball, right up to the final minutes, when Yoan Wissa completed the scoring after a mistake by Rudiger.

Frank was full of praise for his fellow Dane: “He's an incredible player and this is an ongoing fairytale. What he gives the team is his ability, calmness on the ball goals and assists. I said to him I was pleased he kept one back for us after scoring two for Denmark!”

Eriksen's return to form and fitness might prompt other clubs to swoop when his loan spell ends in the summer, but Frank is relaxed about the situation. “It's no secret that I would love him to continue playing for us next season, and I know Christian is enjoying his football.

“I know him well and one thing he is good at is enjoying the moment and not thinking too much about what is going to happen in two or three month's time.”

CHELSEA (4-1-4-1): Mendy 6; Azpilicueta 6, Silva 6, Rudiger 6, Alonso 6 (James 55); Loftus-Cheek 6; Ziyech 6, Kante 7 (Lukaku 64), Mount 7, Werner 5 (Kovacic 64); Havertz 5.

BRENTFORD 3-5-2: Raya 7; Ajer 7, Jansson 6, Pinnock 7; Roerslev 6, Eriksen 9, Norgaard 7, Janelt 8 (Jensen 81), Henry 7 (Canos 88); Mbeumo 7 (Wissa 84), Toney 7.

Referee: Andrew Madley 8/10