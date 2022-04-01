Derry move three points clear thanks to late win over Bohs

A dramatic late winner from substitute James Akintunde saw Derry City come from behind to beat Bohemians at Dalymount
1 April 2022; James Akintunde of Derry City, centre, celebrates with teammates including Brandon Kavanagh and Cameron Dummigan after their side's victory in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Derry City at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 15:52
Dave Donnelly

Bohemians 1 Derry City 2 

A dramatic late winner from substitute James Akintunde saw Derry City come from behind to beat Bohemians at Dalymount and move three points clear at the top.

The English striker was sprung from the bench for the final ten minutes and made his limited time count with a cool, stooping header.

Liam Burt had put Bohs in front midway through the first half as he polished off a fine passing move before Ronan Boyce headed home just before the hour.

The first half very much belonged to Bohs and Tyreke Wilson brushed the top of the net before Ali Coote scuffed an effort wide from a good position.

Coote was the architect of the opener of 25 minutes, however, as he exchanged one-twos with Jordan Flores and Promise Omochere before playing in Burt.

The Scottish winger was off-balance as he prodded the ball goalwards but he got a good enough connection to wrong-foot Ireland under-21 keeper Brian Maher.

Flores saw a 25-yard thunderbolt tipped over by Maher and Omochere headed a great chance past the post as Bohs looked to double their lead.

James Talbot, who was with the Ireland senior team during the week, was called into action just before the break as he tipped Jamie McGonigle’s shot around the post.

There was little he could do about Boyce’s effort, however, as the young midfielder met Cameron McJannet’s cross with a diving header.

That looked to be it, but Akintunde struck in the third minute of injury time as he crouched to nod home McJannet’s flick-on from a Patrick McEleney free kick.

Bohemians: James Talbot; Rory Feely, Ciaran Kelly, Grant Horton; Kris Twardek, Conor Levingston, Jordan Flores, Ali Coote (Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe 74), Tyreke Wilson; Liam Burt (JJ McKiernan 86), Promise Omochere (Dawson Devoy 74).

Derry City: Brian Maher; Shane McEleney, Eoin Toal, Cameron McJannet; Ronan Boyce, Cameron Dummigan, Joe Thomson (Matty Smith 55), Danny Lafferty; Brandon Kavanagh (James Akintunde 79), Will Patching (Patrick McEleney 46), Jamie McGonigle.

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).

