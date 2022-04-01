Shelbourne secure much needed win over high-flying Sligo

Sligo Rovers 0 Shelbourne 1

Shelbourne picked up a much-needed win at The Showgrounds - only their second victory of the season - when they beat an underpar Sligo Rovers.

The game's only goal was Dan Carr's converted spot-kick after 33 minutes as Sligo suffered their first loss of 2022.

Sligo came into this fixture unbeaten in six games and with striker Aidan Keena in red-hot form - the Player of the Month recipient for March, he already had five goals for the club.

Damien Duff's Shelbourne were struggling, having won just one of their seven fixtures prior to this game - that solitary win was against Drogheda on February 25.

An uncharacteristic error from Sligo's normally super reliable Garry Buckley almost let Shelbourne's Daniel Carr in but Shane Blaney mopped up the situation.

Shelbourne had two excellent chances to take the lead - Aaron O'Driscoll blasted over and Shane Farrell hit the side-netting after a mazy run.

Daniel Carr's 33rd minute penalty gave Shelbourne a deserved lead against a flat Sligo.

The hosts improved in the closing stages of the opening half but a long-range free-kick from Shane Blaney, which didn't trouble Brendan Clarke, was their first significant opportunity.

An injury then forced top scorer Aidan Keena off - a further blow to Liam Buckley's men.

Sligo almost forced an equaliser in the 51st minute but Karl O'Sullivan's corner came off the upright.

Shelbourne substitute Sean Boyd got a shot on target as the visitors remained comfortable with their 1-0 lead.

Sligo went close with shots from Paddy Kirk, David Cawley and Seamas Keogh but the home side continued to be frustrated.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Horgan, Blaney, Buckley, McCourt (Kirk 59); Cawley, McDonnell; O'Sullivan (Bolger 59), Hamilton (Byrne 78), Fitzgerald (Keogh 59); Keena (Mata 45)

Shelbourne: Clarke; Wilson, O'Driscoll, Byrne, Ledwidge, Kane; McEneff (O'Connor 81), Coyle, Dervin; Farrell (Boyd 63), Carr (Anaebonam 90)

Referee: Ray Matthews