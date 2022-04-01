Spain paired with Germany in World Cup draw

England potentially face a first-ever 'Battle of Britain' at a World Cup finals.

The Three Lions will be up against either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine in the group stage in Qatar, with that play-off path still to be settled in June due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Gareth Southgate's men will kick off Group B on the tournament's opening day against Iran, a side they have never faced in a senior competitive international.

They will also face the United States, who they have met twice in the World Cup finals - in 1950 and 2010 - but never beaten.

Hosts Qatar will kick off the tournament against Ecuador on November 21, whilst elsewhere Group E pitted two former world champions Spain and Germany against each other.

Belgium take on fellow 2018 World Cup semi-finalists Croatia in Group F, while reigning champions France take on Denmark, Tunisia and the winner of intercontinental play-off one, which will be one of Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Peru.

DRAW IN FULL

GROUP A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

GROUP B

England

Iran

United States

Scotland/Wales/Ukraine

GROUP C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

GROUP D

France

Australia/UAE/Peru

Denmark

Tunisia

GROUP E

Spain

Costa Rica/New Zealand

Germany

Japan

GROUP F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

GROUP G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

GROUP H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

More to follow