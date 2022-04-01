Spain paired with Germany in World Cup draw

A picture shows groups E, F, G, and H during the draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on April 1, 2022. (Photo by FranÃ§ois-Xavier MARIT / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP via Getty Images)

Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 18:29
Jamie Gardner

England potentially face a first-ever 'Battle of Britain' at a World Cup finals.

The Three Lions will be up against either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine in the group stage in Qatar, with that play-off path still to be settled in June due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Gareth Southgate's men will kick off Group B on the tournament's opening day against Iran, a side they have never faced in a senior competitive international.

They will also face the United States, who they have met twice in the World Cup finals - in 1950 and 2010 - but never beaten. 

Hosts Qatar will kick off the tournament against Ecuador on November 21, whilst elsewhere Group E pitted two former world champions Spain and Germany against each other.

Belgium take on fellow 2018 World Cup semi-finalists Croatia in Group F, while reigning champions France take on Denmark, Tunisia and the winner of intercontinental play-off one, which will be one of Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Peru.

DRAW IN FULL

GROUP A 

Qatar 

Ecuador 

Senegal

Netherlands 

GROUP B

England 

Iran 

United States 

Scotland/Wales/Ukraine 

GROUP C 

Argentina 

Saudi Arabia 

Mexico 

Poland 

GROUP D 

France 

Australia/UAE/Peru 

Denmark 

Tunisia 

GROUP E 

Spain 

Costa Rica/New Zealand 

Germany 

Japan 

GROUP F 

Belgium 

Canada 

Morocco 

Croatia 

GROUP G

Brazil 

Serbia 

Switzerland 

Cameroon 

GROUP H 

Portugal 

Ghana 

Uruguay 

South Korea

More to follow

 

