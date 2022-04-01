Spain paired with Germany in World Cup draw

England potentially face a first-ever 'Battle of Britain' at a World Cup finals.
The Three Lions will be up against either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine in the group stage in Qatar, with that play-off path still to be settled in June due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Gareth Southgate's men will kick off Group B on the tournament's opening day against Iran, a side they have never faced in a senior competitive international.
They will also face the United States, who they have met twice in the World Cup finals - in 1950 and 2010 - but never beaten.
Hosts Qatar will kick off the tournament against Ecuador on November 21, whilst elsewhere Group E pitted two former world champions Spain and Germany against each other.
Belgium take on fellow 2018 World Cup semi-finalists Croatia in Group F, while reigning champions France take on Denmark, Tunisia and the winner of intercontinental play-off one, which will be one of Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Peru.
DRAW IN FULL
Qatar
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands
England
Iran
United States
Scotland/Wales/Ukraine
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland
France
Australia/UAE/Peru
Denmark
Tunisia
Spain
Costa Rica/New Zealand
Germany
Japan
Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
South Korea
