Megan Campbell set to end 30-month hiatus from the Ireland team

Megan Campbell is set to end her 30-month hiatus from the Ireland team – once she proves her match-fitness in the run-up to the World Cup qualifier in Sweden.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw is facing a defensive crisis of sorts for the trip to Gothenburg on April 12 with Diane Caldwell joining Savannah McCarthy on the injured list.

Those pair between shared duties as the left-sided component of a back-three over the four qualifiers to date that have elevated Ireland into second place and on course for a playoff berth for the 2023 showpiece.

Kerry native McCarthy suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in action for Galway last weekend while the run of Caldwell at her new club Manchester United was curbed by a thigh muscle strain.

Campbell knows all about the perils of injury, having battled back from serious knee and ankle ailments. She’s resurrected her club career at English Championship leaders Liverpool since moving from Manchester City but her international journey has been stuck on 42 caps since Pauw’s first match in at the helm, the 3-2 Euro qualification win over Ukraine in October 2019.

She was drafted into the squad for last month’s friendly tournament in Spain, only for Pauw to decide her workload with the Reds after such a protracted recovery militated against run-outs for her country.

That comeback could well occur in a more high-profile setting, the visit to the Olympic silver-medalists Sweden before a raucous crowd. They will be chasing their seventh successive win in the group to seal World Cup qualification with the final game against Ireland’s rivals for second, Finland, to spare.

“Megan has so much experience that I’ve no doubt she can fill any role,” said Pauw.

“Even after coming into the Liverpool team after the long layoff, she was immediately chosen as player of the week.

“She has played for Liverpool as the left centre-back and the wide role of defence.

“At the Pinatar Cup last month, we saw her knee swelling up and decided not to overload her. Together with Liverpool, we have now a very good management of her load. It’s fantastic that she is fit to play but we will see how she is in training next week.” Anything Ireland can extract from the Swedes will constitute a bonus. They have unsurprisingly rampaged through the campaign, armed with a squad of stars.

From Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-finals, they had Amanda Ilestedt in action for Paris Saint-Germain against Bayern Munich’s Hanna Glas. Fridolina Rolfu was at her dominant best in victory for holders Barcelona over Real Madrid, before a record crowd of 91,553 at the Nou Camp.

“Nobody ever thought it was realistic to top this group against Sweden, the second-best team in the world,” noted Pauw, proud that Ireland held the yellow wave to a one-goal win in Tallaght last October.

“We have done tremendously well but I hope it will bring us to a goal difference that is in our advantage. We will see at the end what the score it is but we will not collapse, that is for sure.” Sweden v Ireland, Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, 5.30pm (6,30 local time). LIVE on RTÉ2 Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic).

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne).