Vera Pauw not worried about Katie McCabe's workload

Vera Pauw has no concerns that captain and key player Katie McCabe will get injured ahead of the massive World Cup qualifier in Sweden on Tuesday week.

McCabe is due to line out for Arsenal in Thursday’s Champions League quarter-final tie against Wolfsburg, nicely poised at 1-1 from the first leg, and on Sunday at Leicester City in Sunday’s Women’s Super League game.

The Uefa club competition is really catching the public’s imagination globally, especially given holders Barcelona attracted the largest ever crowd in women’s football of 91,553 for Wednesday’s second leg victory over familiar foes Real Madrid.

McCabe is Ireland’s sole survivor in the competition and Ireland manager Pauw feels the rough and tumble against the German powerhouses won’t risk the left-sided player’s fitness.

The Dutchwoman assembles her 27-player squad next Tuesday ahead of their qualifier against table-toppers Sweden in Gothenburg a week later.

“I hope Katie has the best game ever,” declared Pauw.

“Injuries are always part of the game but the moment you are afraid for injuries, you will get injuries.

“Katie can handle that, and she’s at her best and the injury prevention for her, is not worrying about it.

“If another player who is prone to injury, then you worry. But with Katie, you should not bother with that.”

Pauw is an experienced campaigner from her playing days and within the coaching sphere. While delighted to see the unprecedented demand to attend venues, she’s conscious that nations like Ireland don’t get overlooked amid the hype.

“I attended the previous record attendance in 1999 at the Rose Bowl for the game between USA and China,” she explained.

“I was there as Technical Observer for FIFA and remember the pride that I felt when people were standing in lines trying to buy tickets and get into the stadium.

“Tickets were sold for five times the price; everyone was begging for tickets.

“If you look back then until now and the growth that the game has made, in all sense, the record for club football has been set, in different countries.

“Opening up the Nou Camp was enough to get these tickets sold because there wasn’t even a huge promotional campaign.

“They just said because it was Barcelona - Real Madrid in a quarter-final, we’ll play it in Nou Camp.

“Within days, there was already 80,000 tickets sold and then there was a rush for the last few.

“That shows how attractive women’s football is to watch, but also it has a huge future to develop further.

“I want to repeat it’s fantastic at that level and we’re all very proud of that but let’s now step in and make sure the second level can cope with getting to that top.

“Removing three slots, six games, form the FIFA calendar does not help.”