First Ireland call-up for Lionesses' Lily Agg

Vera Pauw has selected 27 players in all for the April 12 qualifier against Sweden
KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - APRIL 16: Drew Spence of Chelsea FC Women is challenged by Lily Agg of London City Lionesses during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Fourth Round match between Chelsea FC Women and London City Lionesses at Kingsmeadow on April 16, 2021 in Kingston upon Thames, England.  (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 08:47

London City Lionesses midfielder Lily Agg has won a first full call-up to a Republic of Ireland WNT squad for the FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier away to Sweden.

England-born Agg previously trained with the squad last year and qualifies for Ireland through her Cork-born grandmother. 

Vera Pauw has selected 27 players in all for the April 12 qualifier, though injuries keep out Diane Caldwell (arm), Savannah McCarthy (knee), Niamh Farrelly (ankle), Emily Whelan (quad), Aoife Colvill (knee), and Saoirse Noonan (knee).

There are six home-based players selected, including Shelbourne duo Chloe Mustaki and Abbie Larkin who both made their senior debuts last month.

The squad will report into camp on Tuesday, April 5th to begin preparations at the FAI National Training Centre before flying to Gothenburg on Saturday, April 9th ahead of the game.

Republic of Ireland Women's National Team Squad 

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves) 

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United) 

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic) 

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne)  

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP QUALIFIER - GROUP A Sweden v Republic of Ireland Tuesday, April 12th Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg KO 17:30 (18:30 local time) LIVE on RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player Worldwide

