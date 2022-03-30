Ryan Manning sees the value in having many strings to his bow

A first Ireland U21 trip to Azerbaijan in 2017 was occasioned by Declan Rice’s debut at that level but it was always supposed to propel Ryan Manning’s career as an attacking force.

Manning bagged a brace in the 3-1 Euro qualification win, acting as the quintessential No 10 that Queen Park Rangers had two years earlier recruited him as from Galway United.

There he remained over that campaign, scoring against Iceland and not a notion of being anything other than an offensively minded sort.

Now 25, and in his first full season at Swansea City, Manning has found his home in defence. Left wing-back maximises his strengths but he ended his second senior start in an Ireland jersey against Lithuania on Tuesday as one of the three central defenders.

“It’s the million-dollar question that and I don’t really know myself,” the Galwegian said of his positional evolution.

“The way that football is nowadays, you have to be adaptable to a lot of positions. I started with the U21s as a No 10 but at QPR, who had just slipped out of the Premier League, I was competing against world-class rivals.

“I firstly dropped back into midfield and then a series of injuries at left back meant I filled in because I’m a left-sided player.”

Manning has mastered the posting at Swansea, featuring in 31 of their Championship games so far this term. He’s well placed to replicate that regularity for Ireland, with the competitive Nations League series kicking off in June, as thirty-somethings James McClean and Enda Stevens ahead of him are beginning to age.

“It helps that the style at my club is similar to Ireland,” he said. “It’s all about dominating possession and playing out from the back.

“For me it’s about being as adaptable as I can to play as many positions as I can to essentially give me more opportunities to play.

“If I’m restricted to one position and a manager wants to make a change in that position, then I have to come off.

“Left wing-back is a lot more of an attacking position then it was years ago. From my perspective, it was about adapting to get into teams and be able to carve out a career. That’s where I’ve ended up and I enjoy playing there, becoming creative with chances as well as getting assists and shots on goal.”

That aspect of his game was facilitated at QPR by John Eustace. They’ve reunited at international level since the coach was hired by Stephen Kenny to replace the departed Anthony Barry on his backroom team.

“Everyone has really enjoyed working with John in this window,” he said about the 2-2 draw against Belgium on Saturday and late win over the inferior challenge of Lithuania.

“John is always involved in the set-pieces and the sessions he puts on are relative to the games coming up. He adapted them for the different challenges of the two opponents we faced since Saturday.

“I was happy when I saw him coming through the door last week, to be able to work with him again. He’s settled in around the group really well.”