Stephen Kenny pleased with Ireland's persistance

Stephen Kenny has hailed his team’s persistence in overcoming four disallowed goals against Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium to claim an injury-time winner courtesy of Troy Parrott.

Ireland huffed and puffed, particularly in the first-half, but they should have done more than enough to have this international friendly in the bag before the young Dubliner struck in the 97th minute with a piledriver from outside the box.

“To be fair to the players, being able to get late goals is a very good quality in a team and we have done it against Azerbaijan, Serbia, Luxembourg, Belgium and again today,” said Kenny. “Characteristics of the team, that’s important and you can’t underestimate the value of persistence.

“It’s a very important quality in the team and speaks of the ability of the group and how it manifests in itself to keep going. I’ve never been in a game with four goals disallowed before. Some of them were late flags so we celebrated and then we have to leave it so frustration can get the better of you but it didn’t. We left it very late but it was a brilliant goal from Troy Parrott.” Parrott was brought on just after the hour mark and into a game he would have had a reasonably strong case for starting but he made up for any lost time by having three strikes from distance on goal with one well off target and another being tipped over the bar before the winning strike arrived.

“When you are making changes there are a variety of reasons and sometimes you can make too many,” said Kenny in explaining his reasons for leaving the matchwinner on the bench at first. “If you change the goalkeeper you have seven changes so from that point of view he would have been disappointed not to start.

“But I spoke to him, I’ve had talks with him over a period now, and he hid his disappointment and channelled it in the way you would have wanted. He had a shot tipped over as well so it was exceptional technique to hit it from distance and then to do it not when you’re 2-0 up but in the 97th minute when it’s nil-all.”