How they rated: Ireland vs Lithuania

Caoimhin Kelleher 6.

The Liverpool custodian retained his place between the posts after starting against Belgium. A virtual spectator in the first 45 minutes as Lithuania lacked any attacking intent. It was the same trend after the turnaround with the visitors falling to have a single shot on target.

Dara O'Shea 6.

The 23-year-old made a welcome return to the fold in his first Irish appearance since fracturing an ankle against Portugal in September 2021 for his 11th cap. Having only recently made his return to club action with West Brom, the defender slotted in on the left of the back-three. Departed after 63 minutes.

John Egan 7.

With skipper Seamus Coleman and vice-captain Shane Duffy rested, Egan took over the armband in the heart of the home defence. The Sheffield United player will never have an easier defensive game. Almost won the game with a late header saved by Džiugas Bartkus.

Nathan Collins 7.

A first start in a green jersey for the Burnley defender on the left of the right side of the centre halves. Currently suspended for his club, it was only a second cap for the 20-year-old. With very little back-foot defending to do, we will only know what he is capable of at this level against better opposition. Was surprisingly named man of the match.

Matt Doherty 7.

Retained as the right-wing back. Having had to defend more against Belgium the Spurs man saw plenty of the ball as there was space. Did not exploit it in the opening period. But much improved after the restart. Denied by an excellent 57th minute save by visiting keeper Bartkus. Then blazed over when cutting in soon after. Volleyed just wide in injury time.

Conor Hourihane 6.

With Josh Cullen only selected amongst the subs, Hourihane got the chance in the middle of the park for a 33rd Irish appearance. His deliveries off both free kicks and corners lacked the quality required, especially in the first period. Had a goal correctly chalked off for offside just after the interval.

Alan Browne 6.

Having grabbed the late equaliser against Belgium, the Cork native got the nod in an attacking midfield role. Showed promise at times but lacked the end product on a frustrating night. Crowded out for a 68th minute chance in the box. But his touch left him down at times with several miss-placed passes.

Ryan Manning 7.

With James McClean dropping down to the bench it was an opportunity for the Swansea player at left-wing back. In the first half, he was impressive and stayed wide to create space by hugging the touchline. Dropped back to the defensive trio midway through the second half.

Will Keane 5.

The striker made his first international start after netting 20 times for Wigan this season. But it didn’t quite happen for him as Lithuania played with - at times – six men in defence. The 29-year-old was not helped by a clear lack of service from either flank.

Chiedozie Ogbene 7.

The star man against Belgium switched to the right of the front three as Keane went central. Had an early effort ruled out for offside. The flag went up again on 72 to thwart the Rotherham striker. That meant he did not become the first Irish player to score in three successive games since Robbie Brady back in 2016.

Callum Robinson 6.

Plenty of endeavour by the West Brom attacker on the left of the front three. But like his team-mates, was unable to find the telling moment – like his goal form in 2021. Replaced with 13 minutes to go.

SUBS

Troy Parrott 8 (for Keane 63).

The on-loan MK Dons front man from Spurs dropped deep to allow space behind him. Linked well in his 27 minutes on the pitch. Prevented from registering an injury time winner by Bartkus’s stunning save. Then popped up with his first goal in front of the Irish faithful in the 97th minute.

James McClean 6 (for O’Shea 63).

Cap number 90 for the Derry native. Offered a threat wide left.

Scott Hogan (for Robinson 77) (not on long enough to rate).

Over two years without an Irish appearance, the Birmingham City striker appeared for the first time under Stephen Kenny.

Jason Knight (for Ogbene 81) (not on long enough to rate).

Jeff Hendrick (for Browne 81) (not on long enough to rate).