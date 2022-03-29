Watch: Christian Eriksen marks return to Copenhagen with stunning goal

It was the midfielder's first appearance on the pitch where he suffered his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020
Watch: Christian Eriksen marks return to Copenhagen with stunning goal

Denmark's Christian Eriksen, left, celebrates with teammate Jacob Bruun Larsen after scoring, during the International friendly soccer match between Denmark and Serbia, in the Park, in Copenhagen, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 19:04
TJ Galvin

Christian Eriksen has scored a stunning goal for Denmark on his return to the pitch where he suffered his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

Eriksen, wearing the captain’s armband, struck a beautiful 25-yard shot into the bottom corner to give his side a 3-0 lead in Copenhagen in their friendly against Serbia.

The Brentford midfielder received a standing ovation from the fans as he led the team out onto the pitch, with a huge banner unfurled by the home support reading, ‘Welcome back Christian’.

The 30-year-old had collapsed to the Copenhagen turf last June during Denmark’s Euro 2020 game against Finland.

Eriksen made his emotional return to international action last Saturday night when he was introduced as a second half substitute against the Netherlands at the home of one of his former clubs, Ajax.

He also marked that appearance with a goal as he produced a terrific finish into the top corner from Andreas Skov Olsen's cutback.

There was an unsavory incident after that game as Eriksen appeared to be struck by a coin thrown by a fan.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Andorra - UEFA U17 Championship Qualifier Ireland Men's Under 17s side bow out of Euro qualifying
Republic of Ireland v Iceland - UEFA Women's U17's Round 2 Qualifier Ireland U17s bow out of European Qualifying 
Ross Tierney celebrates scoring a goal with teammates 29/3/2022 Ireland U21s pull off stunning win in Sweden to reinvigorate Euro qualification hopes 
<p>Ireland's Alan Browne celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the international friendly match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.</p>

Stephen Kenny makes six changes to Ireland side

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up