Watch: Christian Eriksen marks return to Copenhagen with stunning goal

Christian Eriksen has scored a stunning goal for Denmark on his return to the pitch where he suffered his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.
Eriksen, wearing the captain’s armband, struck a beautiful 25-yard shot into the bottom corner to give his side a 3-0 lead in Copenhagen in their friendly against Serbia.
The Brentford midfielder received a standing ovation from the fans as he led the team out onto the pitch, with a huge banner unfurled by the home support reading, ‘Welcome back Christian’.
The 30-year-old had collapsed to the Copenhagen turf last June during Denmark’s Euro 2020 game against Finland.
Eriksen made his emotional return to international action last Saturday night when he was introduced as a second half substitute against the Netherlands at the home of one of his former clubs, Ajax.
He also marked that appearance with a goal as he produced a terrific finish into the top corner from Andreas Skov Olsen's cutback.
There was an unsavory incident after that game as Eriksen appeared to be struck by a coin thrown by a fan.