Ireland U21s pull off stunning win in Sweden to reinvigorate Euro qualification hopes 

Sweden U21 0 Republic of Ireland U21 2

The resolute Republic of Ireland under-21s pulled off a massive away win, snatching all three points in Sweden on Tuesdat evening to reinvigorate their Euro qualification hopes.

An early Ross Tierney strike and a late Tyreke Wright sucker punch did the damage, as Jim Crawford's men put on an excellent defensive display in the Boras Arena.

"We needed a win today to give us a real opportunity to qualify in the group," Crawford told RTÉ. "To come here and win 2-0 and keep a clean sheet, it puts it in our hands... it's been a good day."

Having defeated the group leaders, at the time of kick-off, in Dublin last November, by a single goal, Jim Crawford’s side sat four points behind the hosts, but with a vital game in hand.

It was a bright start for the Boys in Green with a couple of early Gavin Kilkenny corners causing all sorts of panic in the Swedish penalty area, and looked to be a good avenue for the visitors to exploit.

The bright start was almost undone when Amin Sarr was played through with a straight ball over the top, but Derry City’s Brian Maher stood big to deny the Heerenveen hit-man.

As the snow began to fall, Ireland were walking in a winter wonderland when the energetic Ross Tierney gave his side the lead smashing home a volley from inside the area, following some neat build-up play down the right wing. Kilkenny’s eventual cross again wasn't dealt with, and the ex-Bohemians man was on hand to hammer home - his second goal for the under-21 side.

The hosts, as expected, responded well and just before the half-hour mark could have gotten themselves back on level terms but Armin Gigovic was brilliantly smothered by Maher, just as the FC Rostov man was about to pull the trigger from inside the area.

For the remainder of the half, the visitors looked relatively comfortable with their 3-4-2-1 formation in possession switching seamlessly to a 4-5-1 keeping the hosts at bay much to the frustration of the home fans.

It was a first start for the highly-rated Mipo Odubeko following his international exile and the Doncaster Rovers man - on loan from West Ham - along with both Ollie O’Neill and man-of-the-match Tierney were getting through an incredible amount of defending from the front as Sweden pinned back Ireland for the second half.

It was no surprise to see O’Neill and Odubeko replaced with fresh legs needed as the clock ticked on agonisingly slowly, as JJ Kayode and Tyreik Wright entered the fold.

Ireland were dealt a huge slice of luck with just 10 minutes remaining when left-back Joel Bagan looked to have clipped Isak Jansson who got in behind the Irish rearguard. Referee Vitor Ferreira waved away the home side’s claims for a penalty much to the relief of the Cardiff City man and his teammates.

With just two minutes remaining substitute Wright wrapped up all three points as the winger found himself clear on goal following a clever flick from Kayode. In the only real chance for the Irish in the second half, Wright needed two bites at the cherry to force over the line but reacted sharply to his first strike being well saved by Samuel Brolin.

The Irish young guns will face Bosnia & Herzegovenia and Montenegro in home June double-header knowing that qualification is still in their own hands and playing with confidence following this massive win.

SWEDEN: Samuel Brolin, Aiham Ouso, Emil Holm, Jesper Tolinsson, Eric Kahl, Hampus Finndell, Bilal Hussein (Carl Gustafsson, 50’), Armin Gigovic (Isak Jansson, 67’), Jens Patrik Walemark, Paulos Abraham (Jacob Ondrejka, 67’), Amin Sarr.

Subs not used: Noah Eile, Daniel Svensson, Oliver Dovin, Anton Eriksson, Rooney Bardghji, Rami Al Hajj

IRELAND: Brian Maher, Lee O’Connor, Joel Bagan, Mark McGuinness, Oisin McEntee, Conor Coventry, Gavin Kilkenny, Mipo Odubeko (JJ Kayode, 70’), Jake O’Brien, Ollie O’Neill (Tyreik Wright, 64’), Ross Tierney

Subs not used: Luke McNicholas, Dawson Devoy, Killian Phillips, Colm Whelan, Andy Lyons, Darragh Burns, Joe Redmond.

Referee: Vitor Ferreira (POR)