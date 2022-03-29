Stephen Kenny makes six changes to Ireland side

Alan Browne, whose late header nicked a 2-2 with Belgium on Saturday, is among those to be handed a start
Ireland's Alan Browne celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the international friendly match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 18:51
John Fallon

Stephen Kenny has made six changes to the Ireland side for tonight’s friendly against Lithuania at Aviva Stadium, kick off is at 7.45pm.

Nathan Collins and Will Keane are handed their first starts with Conor Hourihane and Alan Browne - whose late header nicked a 2-2 draw against Belgium on Saturday - promoted from the bench to harness the midfield.

Dara O’Shea makes his first appearance since breaking his ankle against Portugal last September.

Patience by left wing-back Ryan Manning has paid off as he steps in to replace James McClean.

IRELAND (3-4-2-1): C Kelleher; N Collins, J Egan (c), D O’Shea; M Doherty, A Browne, C Hourihane, R Manning; C Ogbene, C Robinson; W Keane.

