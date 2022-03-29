Stephen Kenny makes six changes to Ireland side

Stephen Kenny has made six changes to the Ireland side for tonight’s friendly against Lithuania at Aviva Stadium, kick off is at 7.45pm.
Nathan Collins and Will Keane are handed their first starts with Conor Hourihane and Alan Browne - whose late header nicked a 2-2 draw against Belgium on Saturday - promoted from the bench to harness the midfield.
Dara O’Shea makes his first appearance since breaking his ankle against Portugal last September.
Patience by left wing-back Ryan Manning has paid off as he steps in to replace James McClean.
IRELAND (3-4-2-1): C Kelleher; N Collins, J Egan (c), D O’Shea; M Doherty, A Browne, C Hourihane, R Manning; C Ogbene, C Robinson; W Keane.