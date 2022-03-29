Ireland Men's Under 17s side bow out of Euro qualifying

Rep of Ireland 2-2 Bulgaria

A 2-2 draw with Bulgaria at the Municipal, Santa Comba Dao in Portugal this afternoon was not enough to see the Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-17s side through to the UEFA European Under-17 Championships.

Defeats to Portugal and France in their opening two games had left Ireland needing a comprehensive win and results elsewhere to go their way to have any chance of advancing to next month’s tournament in Israel.

Ireland trailed at half-time after a brace from Bulgaria’s Roberto Iliev Raychev had them 2-0 in front at the break.

Raychev raced onto a loose back pass in the 13th minute before expertly slotting the ball into the bottom left corner.

The second arrived shortly before the break when Raychev timed his run perfectly from the right and hammered home a cross pulled back from the left.

Ireland grabbed one back on the hour mark as the recently introduced Rocco Vata powered his header past goalkeeper Aleks Anastasov Bozhev from close-range.

Colin O’Brien’s charges deservedly grabbed an equaliser in the 75th minute when Sam Curtis drilled his shot past the keeper at the back post.

Ireland went in search of the winner they needed but it was not to be.

Republic of Ireland: Doherty; Savshak (Vata 46), Heffernan, Curtis, Martin Sean McHale (O’Brien 59); Tetteh (Umeh 59), Ferizaj, McManus, Zefi; Bloxham, O’Mahony (McLoughlin 46).

Bulgaria: Bozhev; Atanasov, Georgiev, Marinov (Pavlov 70), Tsonev; Do (Chakarov 87), Stoyanov, Mitkov (Hadzha 80); Raychev (Vasilev 87), Kirev, Marinov.

Referee: Ion Orlic (Moldova).